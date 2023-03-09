Range Entry TradingPanel Grid Martingale
- Utilità
- Ashkan Afaridi
- Versione: 1.3
a Perfect TradingPanel for who wants to have entry in a RANGE .
For example :
You have a zone and you don't know where of the zone will be your entry so , you will use this Tool , to separate your risk per position and it will automatically calculate your LOT SIZE . Total risk base on martingale rules or Grid input .
You can choose how many positions you want to have and it will calc the Lot size for you .
Features :
- Enter in a range of prices
- Auto lot size calculation
- Martingale or Grid
- Risk % or $
- Custom Comment
- Full Color inputs
- Full Money/Risk management
- Risk Ratio close partial
- Profit on current chart
- Lot size on screen
- Modify ALL SLs
- Breakeven option ( put SL where if it hit you be EVEN )
- Close 50% and put SL at BE ( input )
- Close all
- Close Pending
- Total Profit
- Each position Profit
The best grid trading / position trading pad i ever found. It's simple and easy to use. Helped my trading a lot better. This thing does exactly what i'm looking for. Thanks !!!