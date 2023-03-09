Range Entry TradingPanel Grid Martingale

4.33

a Perfect TradingPanel for who wants to have entry in a RANGE . 


For example :

You have a zone and you don't know where of the zone will be your entry so , you will use this Tool , to separate your risk per position and it will automatically calculate your LOT SIZE . Total risk base on martingale rules or Grid input . 

You can choose how many positions you want to have and it will calc the Lot size for you .


Features


  • Enter in a range of prices 
  • Auto lot size calculation
  • Martingale or Grid 
  • Risk % or $
  • Custom Comment
  • Full Color inputs
  • Full Money/Risk management 
  • Risk Ratio close partial
  • Profit on current chart
  • Lot size on screen
  • Modify ALL SLs 
  • Breakeven option ( put SL where if it hit you be EVEN )
  • Close 50% and put SL at BE ( input )
  • Close all
  • Close Pending 
  • Total Profit
  • Each position Profit 




