Range Entry TradingPanel Grid Martingale

a Perfect TradingPanel for who wants to have entry in a RANGE .





Join my channel ===> https://t.me/Ash_TheTrader





For example :

You have a zone and you don't know where of the zone will be your entry so , you will use this Tool , to separate your risk per position and it will automatically calculate your LOT SIZE . Total risk base on martingale rules or Grid input .

You can choose how many positions you want to have and it will calc the Lot size for you .





Features :





Enter in a range of prices

Auto lot size calculation

Martingale or Grid

Risk % or $

Custom Comment

Full Color inputs

Full Money/Risk management

Risk Ratio close partial

Profit on current chart

Lot size on screen

Modify ALL SLs

Breakeven option ( put SL where if it hit you be EVEN )

Close 50% and put SL at BE ( input )

Close all

Close Pending

Total Profit

Each position Profit















