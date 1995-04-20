Current Candle Close above TL Alert

This is just a simple indicator that show Alert when the Current candle Close Above the Trendline. Previous candle do not affect the Alert. 

The indicator is tied to the Trendline so if the Trendline is accidentally deleted, the Alert will not work. The indicator will draw another Trendline if the current Trendline is deleted. 

Removing the indicator will removed the Trendline.

There are 4 type of Alert to set: Popup Alert, Signal Alert, Push Notification, Comment.

Current Candle Close below TL Alert
Chen Yau Weng
Indicatori
This is just a simple indicator that show Alert when the Current candle Close Below the Trendline. Previous candle do not affect the Alert.  The indicator is tied to the Trendline so if the Trendline is accidentally deleted, the Alert will not work. The indicator will draw another Trendline if the current Trendline is deleted.  Removing the indicator will removed the Trendline. There are 4 type of Alert to set: Popup Alert, Signal Alert, Push Notification, Comment.
FREE
Fibo Level Management Tools
Chen Yau Weng
Utilità
This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart. Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management
