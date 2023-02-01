SPTforMT4

SPT is a trend indicator

It is written on the basis of ATR, with clear trend lines indicating the direction in progress,

Different traders' understanding of this indicator may form two different purposes

Trend-based traders will conduct trend trading when the trend line changes,

Respectful shock traders will carry out range trading according to the final support or resistance level marked by this indicator


The index parameters are as follows:

Multiplier: multiple of ATR

Period: ATR cycle. The smaller the cycle, the more sensitive the index is, the higher the ineffectiveness is, but the smaller the stop loss is

To install the MT4 Supertrend Line indicator, please follow the instructions below:


1.Download the indicator archive file.

2.Open the MetaTrader 4 data folder (via File->Open Data Folder).

3.Open the MQL4 Folder.

4.Copy all the folders from the archive directly to the MQL4 folder.

5.Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the indicators list by right-clicking the Navigator subwindow of the platform and choosing Refresh.

