Timeframe change from drawdown
- Indicatori
- Konstantin Gagarin
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 1 febbraio 2023
- Attivazioni: 5
The indicator changes the current chart timeframe depending on the drawdown in the deposit currency, the number of orders or the percentage of the deposit.
You can set the drawdown in the deposit currency, the number of orders in one direction or the percentage of the deposit, at which the current timeframe will change to the selected one.
This significantly reduces the drawdown during the work of Expert Advisors using order networks.
Indicator parameters:
Drawdown in currency, orders or percentage of the deposit
Main timeframe
The first level of drawdown in the deposit currency
Number of orders in drawdown - first level
Dradown as a percentage of the deposit - the first level
Timeframe for the first level
The second level of drawdown in the deposit currency
Number of orders in drawdown - second level
Drawdown as a percentage of the deposit - the second level
Timeframe for the second level
The third level of drawdown in the deposit currency
Number of orders in drawdown - third level
Drawdown as a percentage of the deposit - the third level
Timeframe for the third level