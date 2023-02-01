Timeframe change from drawdown

The indicator changes the current chart timeframe depending on the drawdown in the deposit currency, the number of orders or the percentage of the deposit.

You can set the drawdown in the deposit currency, the number of orders in one direction or the percentage of the deposit, at which the current timeframe will change to the selected one.

This significantly reduces the drawdown during the work of Expert Advisors using order networks.



Indicator parameters:

Drawdown in currency, orders or percentage of the deposit

Main timeframe

The first level of drawdown in the deposit currency

Number of orders in drawdown - first level

Dradown as a percentage of the deposit - the first level

Timeframe for the first level



The second level of drawdown in the deposit currency

Number of orders in drawdown - second level

Drawdown as a percentage of the deposit - the second level

Timeframe for the second level



The third level of drawdown in the deposit currency

Number of orders in drawdown - third level

Drawdown as a percentage of the deposit - the third level

Timeframe for the third level