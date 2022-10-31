Alert MT4 to Telegram by RedFox

EA send order’s information in MT4 to Telegram channels

Alert MT4 to Telegram by RedFox  is an easy to use fully customizable utility that allows sending of specified signals to Telegram’s chat, channel or group, making your account a signal provider.

Key Feature

  • Telegram Channel IDs : Send to many group, channel. Ex.  -100xxxxx
  • Add Footer Content: Add signature for content
  • Send Pips Running: Send pips run when hit 20, 40, 80 pips
  • Send screenshot: Send signal include screenshot
  • Template File: Add custom tpl chart
  • Custom Content Open with icon( Get icon code at https://html-css-js.com/html/character-codes/icons )
  • Auto Close All when risk percent hit

Telegram Setup instruction

  1. Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather".
  2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot.
  3. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: RedFox and username: RedFoxbot <-- username has to be ended by 'bot').
  4. Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
  5. Save your bot API token (e.g. 236148657:MMKjjjhkp_iMAnkKLm1rGmkhAA_Am98m) .
  6. If you don't have it already, create the channel or group
  7. Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save
  8. Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed WebRequest for listed URL' and add 'https://api.telegram.org'.
  9. Attach the utility into a your MetaTrader 4 chart and fill up the Token (from step 5)
  10. Your utility is ready to work for you.


Recensioni
dulce_ana
23
dulce_ana 2024.01.11 21:10 
 

very nice, works perfectly :)

Phan Van Manh
119
Phan Van Manh 2023.10.21 07:21 
 

mong sẽ thêm tính năng tổng kết ngày, tuần và tháng. hỗ trợ để cài nhiều tp

william.ferretti
15
william.ferretti 2023.10.14 09:50 
 

really very useful

Altri dall’autore
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilità
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Telegram to MT4 Copier by RedFox
Rui Manh Tien
4.4 (40)
Utilità
#1  Copy Signals from  Signals Copier Telegram to MT4   & Never miss a trade again Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from Telegram signal copi
FREE
RedFox Copier Pro MT5
Rui Manh Tien
5 (2)
Utilità
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To MT5 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT5 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT5 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt5   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to MT5 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal
RedFox EA
Rui Manh Tien
5 (2)
Experts
RedFox EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade across a wide range of currency pairs. This EA employs a trend-following strategy, utilizing advanced Trend Line logic to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing price movements and trend lines, RedFox EA can make informed trading decisions, enhancing its ability to enter and exit trades at optimal points. This EA is versatile and can be used on various timeframes, ranging from M1 (one minute) to H4 (four hours), m
