SkyStarAssistant

Assistant for placing orders, closing orders, creating SL TP orders with tradingstop. 

Suitable for Scalping. Helps Traders place orders and close orders quickly.

1. Magic_mn ==> Ea number.2. total_buy ==> Buy order number.

3. total_sell ==> Sell order number.

3.TrailingStop_ON ==>   ON/OFF .    

4.TrailingStop ==> Poin profit protection.

5. GMT ==> Time GMT.                 

6. ShowEach ==> Show Profit on the chart.

7. Statistical ==>Statistics are allowed

8.Statistical_time_frame ==> Profit Total, Profit Dayly, Profit Weekly, Profit Monthly.

9. Stat_currency_pair  ==> Allow statistics by currency pair "XAUUSD".


