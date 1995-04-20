ZigZag Signal Mt4

Indicator description:

Indicator - ZigZag Signal is created on the basis of a well-known and popular indicator - ZigZag.

The indicator can be used for manual or automatic trading by Expert Advisors.

1. The ZigZag Signal indicator has alerts of different notifications for manual trading.

2. If used in Expert Advisors, the indicator has signal buffers for buying and selling.

You can also prescribe and call the indicator as an external resource and other settings and applications:

(email me in a personal message after you purchase the indicator - ZigZag Signal).