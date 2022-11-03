Order Flow MultiCharts EA

This trading bot automates order execution based on areas of interest drawn on the chart, such as supply and demand zones identified through order flow and institutional trading strategies.

It’s a multi-chart bot, meaning you only need to drag it onto one of your open charts—it will monitor all of them simultaneously.

How does it work?

Open the charts you want to trade. Drag the bot onto just one of the open charts. Set your preferences for Risk, Stop Loss Ratio, or Take Profit Ratio. Enable any additional options you need (Daily Target, Max Daily Loss, Time Control, etc.). Draw your areas of interest directly on the charts. That’s it—the bot will automatically open trades when the price enters and reacts within one of the marked zones.

The bot automatically calculates position size based on your risk settings.

The Stop Loss Ratio and Take Profit Ratio determine SL/TP placement relative to the height of the selected zone. For example, if SL Ratio = 1, the stop loss will be placed at the opposite end of the zone.

Once a zone is activated, the bot opens a trade using the selected configuration and changes the zone's color for easy tracking.

If the Daily Target or Max Daily Loss options are enabled, the bot will close all trades upon reaching one of those limits and pause until the next trading day.



