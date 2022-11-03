Order Flow MultiCharts EA

This trading bot automates order execution based on areas of interest drawn on the chart, such as supply and demand zones identified through order flow and institutional trading strategies.
It’s a multi-chart bot, meaning you only need to drag it onto one of your open charts—it will monitor all of them simultaneously.

How does it work?

  1. Open the charts you want to trade.

  2. Drag the bot onto just one of the open charts.

  3. Set your preferences for Risk, Stop Loss Ratio, or Take Profit Ratio.

  4. Enable any additional options you need (Daily Target, Max Daily Loss, Time Control, etc.).

  5. Draw your areas of interest directly on the charts.

  6. That’s it—the bot will automatically open trades when the price enters and reacts within one of the marked zones.

The bot automatically calculates position size based on your risk settings.

The Stop Loss Ratio and Take Profit Ratio determine SL/TP placement relative to the height of the selected zone. For example, if SL Ratio = 1, the stop loss will be placed at the opposite end of the zone.

Once a zone is activated, the bot opens a trade using the selected configuration and changes the zone's color for easy tracking.

If the Daily Target or Max Daily Loss options are enabled, the bot will close all trades upon reaching one of those limits and pause until the next trading day.


Altri dall’autore
Advanced Rsi Grid Hedge Mt5
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Experts
Advanced RSI Grid Hedge is an Expert Advisor that identifies short-term price reversals within overbought and oversold zones, while aligning trades with the main market trend. The system applies a grid-based hedging mechanism and does not use martingale or averaging. It uses two RSI indicators combined with a built-in trend filter to determine entry conditions under specific technical setups. Main Features Grid hedging system without martingale Dual RSI confirmation (main and secondary) Optiona
Advanced Rsi Grid Hedge
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
4.67 (3)
Experts
Advanced RSI Grid Hedge is an Expert Advisor that identifies short-term price reversals within overbought and oversold zones, while aligning trades with the main market trend. The system applies a grid-based hedging mechanism and does not use martingale or averaging. It uses two RSI indicators combined with a built-in trend filter to determine entry conditions under specific technical setups. Main Features Grid hedging system without martingale Dual RSI confirmation (main and secondary) Optional
SessionSniper Pro
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Experts
SessionSniper Pro — Event- Driven Trade Automation SessionSniper Pro is a precision trading tool designed for traders who seek to automate session- based or event- driven entries with a high degree of control and clarity.  This Expert Advisor specializes in detecting high-probability breakout or reversal opportunities based on time-defined market sessions. It is ideal for professional traders who operate around market opens (e.g. NYSE, London) or major news events. KEY FEATURES Dual Entry Mod
Master Grid PRO
Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
Experts
MasterGridPro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for automated trading based on an pending-order grid strategy. Unlike typical grid systems, MasterGridPro places BUY and SELL pending orders above and below the current market price, dynamically covering market ranges while continuously securing profits from winning positions. The system is designed not only to capture price swings but also to protect capital through built-in risk management, daily profit targets, and customizable trading sess
