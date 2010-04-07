Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4

Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4

Use Cases:

  1. Manager Order (open, close, modify order)
  2. Publish open and close order to Telegram Channel
  3. Open trade based on Forex Factory News


Requirement:

  1. Telegram Chat ID
  2. Telegram Bot API Token
  3. Telegram Channel ID


Please read the guide

This tools can not be backtested

Free n8n workflow template to :

1. Import Forex Factory news to Google Calendar

2. Send chat to Telegram bot about news release. Is it good or bad for the currency

Inputs:

  • Telegram Bot Token : your Telegram bot token
  • User Chat ID : your Telegram chat ID. The Telegram bot will only respond to your chat.
  • User Chat ID 2 : alternative Telegram chat ID. Additional telegram account to control the bot. If you want to use only 1 Telegram account, please input same ID as User Chat ID 1.
  • On/Off specific menu
  • Takeprofit (pip) : default take profit pip for all open order
  • Stoploss (pip) : default stop loss pip for all open order
  • Magic Number : order magic number
  • Order Comment : order comment
  • Slippage : order slippage
  • Profit Loss Mode : 2 options, PL only or include Commision and Swap
  • Channel ID : Telegram channel ID
  • Notif Current Position : if On, the current open order will be publish to channel
  • Notif Open : if On, newly open order will be publish to channel
  • Notif Close : if On, newly close order will be publish to channel
  • Show Server Name : if On, Broker Server Name will be shown
  • Show Ticket : if On, ticket number will be shown
  • Show Lots : if On, lot size will be shown
  • Show TP and SL : if On, TP and SL will be shown
  • Show Magic Number : if On, magic number will be shown
  • News Pairs : input pairs to open order based on News
  • Pairs Suffix : suffix for micro account
  • News Impact : news impact for open order
  • News Lot Size : lot size for news trading
  • Allow Hedging : if true, it is allowed to have buy and sell order at the same time for each news trading pairs 

