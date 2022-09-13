Swing trade by porl porl

 EA " Swing trade by porl " can use  for EURUSD XAUUSD GBPUSD time frame H1 for good.

The default settings can be used for saving ports EURUSD. but the minimum profit If you want high profit You can set the inputs you want.

only that the value that is put into the supplied, if managing money in the port To fit, there will be a relatively stable profit. If adjusting the higher lot, the risk will be higher as well, but the profit will come according to the risk we invest. 

We recommend that every time there is a profit, the cash should be withdrawn proportionally and continuously. Do not leave it in the portfolio to withdraw large sums of money. Because sometimes bad things can happen because everything in this world is subject to uncertainty.

Please test to get the desired properties before using it for real. Thank.

Not every EA in the world is profitable and will last forever, we should choose whichever is the most profitable for us at that time with the lowest capital.



