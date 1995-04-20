The Turtle Trading System

This trend following system was designed by Dennis Gartman and Bill Eckhart, and relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. This trend following system was taught to a group of average and normal individuals, and almost everyone turned into a profitable trader.



The main rule is "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)". Examples:

Buy a 10-day breakout and close the trade when price action reaches a 5-day low.

Go short a 20-day breakout and close the trade when price action reaches a 10-day high.

In this indicator, the red and blue lines are the trading lines, and the dotted line is the exit line. Original system is:



Go long when the trading line turns blue

Go short when the trading line turns red

Exit long positions when the price touches the exit line

Exit short positions when the price touches the exit line

Inputs:

Display Alerts: to display Buy and Sell signals on pop up

Send Notifications: to send notifications to your phone



