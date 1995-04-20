The Turtle Trading System

This trend following system was designed by Dennis Gartman and Bill Eckhart, and relies on breakouts of historical highs and lows to take and close trades: it is the complete opposite to the "buy low and sell high" approach. This trend following system was taught to a group of average and normal individuals, and almost everyone turned into a profitable trader.

The main rule is "Trade an N-day breakout and take profits when an M-day high or low is breached (N must me above M)". Examples:

  • Buy a 10-day breakout and close the trade when price action reaches a 5-day low.
  • Go short a 20-day breakout and close the trade when price action reaches a 10-day high.

In this indicator, the red and blue lines are the trading lines, and the dotted line is the exit line. Original system is:

  • Go long when the trading line turns blue
  • Go short when the trading line turns red
  • Exit long positions when the price touches the exit line
  • Exit short positions when the price touches the exit line

Inputs:

  • Display Alerts: to display Buy and Sell signals on pop up
  • Send Notifications: to send notifications to your phone 


