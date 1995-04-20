Candles Talk
- Indicatori
- Khurram Mustafa
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
As per name Candles Talk, This Indicator is a affordable trading tool because with the help of Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input history of candles with average Calculation regarding High, Low, Last High, Last Low with Moving averages. Furthermore, I have also taken help of Moving average So Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also.
What is in for Trader?
- Arrows: Buy Sell Indications (Candles High Low with Moving Averages)
- User Friendly: No headache settings. just attach & Enjoy
How To Trade?
- Take positions after close current period
- Before take position make sure that Sell arrow Bearish candle OR Buy arrow Bullish Candle
- Do always cash management & first test in demo then comes to real
After all description, I like to say that these all settings are part of good trade, Indicators are not always positive therefore I recommend that first test & satisfy with DEMO then jump to REAL
Finally, we all knows that Forex Trading needs completely concentrate & proper cash management, So I never promising that my program will never give you losses but I tried perfection. Wish You Best Of Luck - Good Day :)