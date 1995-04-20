As per name Candles Talk, This Indicator is a affordable trading tool because with the help of Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input history of candles with average Calculation regarding High, Low, Last High, Last Low with Moving averages. Furthermore, I have also taken help of Moving average So Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also.

What is in for Trader?



Arrows: Buy Sell Indications (Candles High Low with Moving Averages) User Friendly: No headache settings. just attach & Enjoy

How To Trade?

Arrows: Buy Sell Indications (Candles High Low with Moving Averages) Take positions after close current period Before take position make sure that Sell arrow Bearish candle OR Buy arrow Bullish Candle Do always cash management & first test in demo then comes to real



After all description, I like to say that these all settings are part of good trade, Indicators are not always positive therefore I recommend that first test & satisfy with DEMO then jump to REAL

Finally, we all knows that Forex Trading needs completely concentrate & proper cash management, So I never promising that my program will never give you losses but I tried perfection. Wish You Best Of Luck - Good Day :)



