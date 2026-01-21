Smart FVG Detection and Mitigation Engine
- Indicatori
- Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
- Versione: 6.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Summary (What Changed & Why It Matters)
Traditional FVG indicators suffer from three structural flaws:
- Detection and mitigation are coupled
- Wicks and bodies are treated identically
- Partial mitigation is not preserved
This indicator introduces a new FVG model where:
- Detection ≠ Mitigation
- Wick interaction ≠ Body acceptance
- FVGs decay progressively, not instantly
This transforms FVGs from a static drawing tool into a dynamic price-acceptance model.