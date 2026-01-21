Candle Countdown And Spread MT4

This indicator displays two important pieces of information on the MT4 chart:

  1. Current Spread - Trading cost measured in points, helping traders assess optimal entry timing when spread is low.
  2. Time Countdown - Remaining time (minutes:seconds) until the current candle closes and a new candle forms, supporting candle-based trading strategies.

Information is displayed as compact text in a chart corner (default top-right), with customizable position, color, and font size. The indicator updates in real-time, helping traders capture precise timing for trading decisions.

Display Example: "Spread: 05. Next Bar in 02:34."

Version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162586

Contact me for support:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thucpn 

Check my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thucpn/seller


