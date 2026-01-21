Unicorn and SFP Indicator for MT4
- Mehnoosh Karimi
- Versione: 3.1
- Attivazioni: 10
Unicorn + SFP Indicator for MT4
The Unicorn + SFP Indicator is an advanced trading tool built on ICT and liquidity-based concepts. A Unicorn Zone forms when a Breaker Block overlaps with a Fair Value Gap (FVG), highlighting price areas where market reversals are statistically more likely.
The indicator also identifies the Swing Failure Pattern (SFP)—a situation where price briefly breaks a key level before reversing. This behavior often signals a liquidity grab and a potential change in market direction.
Key Features of the Unicorn + SFP Indicator
Below is a summary of the indicator’s core specifications:
- Category: ICT / Liquidity / Smart Money
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Skill Level: Advanced
- Indicator Type: Reversal & Continuation
- Timeframe: Multi-timeframe
- Trading Style: Day Trading
- Market: All Markets
Indicator Overview
The Unicorn + SFP Indicator visually marks key price zones and patterns directly on the chart:
- Bullish Unicorn Zones are displayed as light purple boxes
- Bearish Unicorn Zones appear as pink boxes
- Swing Failure Patterns (SFPs) are highlighted using directional arrow markers at critical price levels
These visual elements help traders quickly identify potential reversal and continuation opportunities.
Performance in an Uptrend
On the Bitcoin (BTC) 1-hour chart, the indicator identifies Bullish Unicorn Zones using light purple boxes. When price returns to these zones and forms a false breakout, an SFP is confirmed. The indicator marks this event with a green arrow, signaling a potential bullish reversal.
Performance in a Downtrend
In bearish market conditions, the indicator plots Bearish Unicorn Zones with pink boxes. If price falsely breaks above these zones and then reverses, an SFP is formed and clearly marked with a red arrow, indicating a possible downward continuation or reversal.
Customization & Settings
The indicator offers flexible settings to adapt to different trading styles and market conditions:
- Chart & Object Colors: Customize visuals for better clarity
- Bar Count: Number of candles used in analysis (default: 1000)
Breaker Block (BB) Settings
- Enable or disable Level 1 Breaker Blocks
- Select the Breaker Block display mode
- Define how many recent Breaker Blocks appear on the chart
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Settings
- Toggle Fair Value Gap visibility
- Choose the FVG display mode
- Set the number of recent FVGs shown
Unicorn Zone & SFP Settings
- Enable or disable Unicorn Zones
- Select the SFP detection mode
- Show or hide SFP arrow signals
Conclusion
The Unicorn + SFP Indicator combines Unicorn Zones and Swing Failure Patterns to provide a structured, liquidity-focused view of the market. Unicorn Zones highlight areas where Breaker Blocks and Fair Value Gaps align, while SFPs reveal liquidity hunts and false breakouts that often precede price reversals.
With clear visual signals and extensive customization options, this indicator equips advanced traders with deeper market insight and supports more confident trading decisions.