Unicorn and SFP Indicator for MT4

Unicorn + SFP Indicator for MT4



The Unicorn + SFP Indicator is an advanced trading tool built on ICT and liquidity-based concepts. A Unicorn Zone forms when a Breaker Block overlaps with a Fair Value Gap (FVG), highlighting price areas where market reversals are statistically more likely.

The indicator also identifies the Swing Failure Pattern (SFP)—a situation where price briefly breaks a key level before reversing. This behavior often signals a liquidity grab and a potential change in market direction.

Key Features of the Unicorn + SFP Indicator



Below is a summary of the indicator’s core specifications:

Category: ICT / Liquidity / Smart Money

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Skill Level: Advanced

Indicator Type: Reversal & Continuation

Timeframe: Multi-timeframe

Trading Style: Day Trading

Market: All Markets

Indicator Overview



The Unicorn + SFP Indicator visually marks key price zones and patterns directly on the chart:

Bullish Unicorn Zones are displayed as light purple boxes

Bearish Unicorn Zones appear as pink boxes

Swing Failure Patterns (SFPs) are highlighted using directional arrow markers at critical price levels

These visual elements help traders quickly identify potential reversal and continuation opportunities.

Performance in an Uptrend

On the Bitcoin (BTC) 1-hour chart, the indicator identifies Bullish Unicorn Zones using light purple boxes. When price returns to these zones and forms a false breakout, an SFP is confirmed. The indicator marks this event with a green arrow, signaling a potential bullish reversal.

Performance in a Downtrend

In bearish market conditions, the indicator plots Bearish Unicorn Zones with pink boxes. If price falsely breaks above these zones and then reverses, an SFP is formed and clearly marked with a red arrow, indicating a possible downward continuation or reversal.

Customization & Settings

The indicator offers flexible settings to adapt to different trading styles and market conditions:

Chart & Object Colors: Customize visuals for better clarity

Bar Count: Number of candles used in analysis (default: 1000)

Breaker Block (BB) Settings

Enable or disable Level 1 Breaker Blocks

Select the Breaker Block display mode

Define how many recent Breaker Blocks appear on the chart

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Settings

Toggle Fair Value Gap visibility

Choose the FVG display mode

Set the number of recent FVGs shown

Unicorn Zone & SFP Settings

Enable or disable Unicorn Zones

Select the SFP detection mode

Show or hide SFP arrow signals

Conclusion



The Unicorn + SFP Indicator combines Unicorn Zones and Swing Failure Patterns to provide a structured, liquidity-focused view of the market. Unicorn Zones highlight areas where Breaker Blocks and Fair Value Gaps align, while SFPs reveal liquidity hunts and false breakouts that often precede price reversals.

With clear visual signals and extensive customization options, this indicator equips advanced traders with deeper market insight and supports more confident trading decisions.