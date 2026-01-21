ICT Silver Bullet EA

ICT Silver Bullet Scalper EA - Top #2

 

ICT Silver Bullet Top #2 MT5 is a precision time-based trading Expert Advisor that exclusively trades during ICT's "Silver Bullet" windows - the most explosive 10-minute periods of the London and New York sessions. The EA uses a sophisticated multi-confirmation scoring system (Displacement, Fair Value Gaps, Market Structure Shift, OTE retracement, Trend Filter, and Momentum) and only executes trades when the score exceeds a threshold. All orders include predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, with optional trailing stops and partial profit-taking at 50% of the position.

 

This EA is designed for hands-off precision trading: attach it to ONE chart of your chosen symbol, configure your broker's GMT offset once, and set your base lot size. An on-chart information panel displays the active Silver Bullet window status, detected FVG zones, open positions, current lot size, and winning streak in real-time.

 

Key Features
 

• Silver Bullet Time Windows: Trades exclusively during:

  - AM Window: 10:00-11:00 EST (London killzone)

  - PM Window: 15:00-16:00 EST (New York killzone)

  - Configurable 10-minute strict windows within each hour

 

 

• Smart Risk Management:

  - Partial Take Profit: Close 50% at customizable pip target

  - Trailing Stop: Lock profits after price moves in your favor

  - Win Streak Lot Progression: Optionally compound winning trades (1.4x multiplier, max 6 wins)

  - Max spread filter, minimum seconds between trades, max concurrent positions

  - Magic Number isolation for multi-EA setups

 

• No grid, no martingale, no hedging - every trade is independent with fixed SL/TP

 

How to Set Up (5 minutes)

 

1. Open your trading symbol (works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)

 

2. Attach EA to ONE chart - it trades only that symbol

 

3. Enable Algo Trading in MT5 terminal and allow live trading in EA properties

 

 

5. Set your risk:

   - Base Lot Size: Start with 0.01-0.05 (depends on account size and symbol volatility)

   - Max Positions: 1-3 for conservative, 3-6 for aggressive

   - Leave Take Profit at 50 pips and Stop Loss at 4000 pips initially (wide SL relies on trailing)

 

6. Fine-tune filters:

   - Max Spread (Pips): 2-3 for majors, 5-8 for gold

   - Min Seconds Between Trades: 60 seconds default prevents overtrading

 

Recommended Starter Settings

 
• Trade Direction:

  - Start with "Buys Only" or "Sells Only" based on higher timeframe bias

  - Switch to "Both" after understanding behavior

 

 

Max Spread:

  - EUR/USD, GBP/USD: 2.0-3.0 pips

  - XAU/USD (Gold): 6.0-10.0 pips

 

Technical Details

Optimized For:  M5 timeframe (attach EA to M5 chart)

Best Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

Risk: 1-2% per trade (controlled via lot sizing)

Minimum Deposit: $500; Recommended $1,000+

Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

Account Type: ECN/RAW spread accounts preferred

VPS: Highly recommended (EA must be active at session opens)


 

Important Notes

 

Timeframe Matters: Attach to M5 chart for optimal signal detection during Silver Bullet windows
 
No Hedging/Grid: Each trade is independent with its own SL/TP. The EA does not add to losing positions or use martingale strategies.

 


Altri dall’autore
Magic Gold Scalper EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
5 (1)
Experts
Magic Gold Scalper EA   Magic Gold Scalper EA is designed to identify   hidden gold market liquidity zones ,   fractal imbalances , and   multi-pattern confirmations   to build high-confidence entries. The EA’s adaptive engine automatically adjusts to market rhythm, blending   trend following ,   pattern recognition , and   smart scaling   to maintain performance across varying volatility cycles. With powerful account protection systems,  this EA aims for steady and responsible growth. Core Cap
Aurum Prime EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
AurumPrime EA  Version: 1.2 Updated: — Activations: 10 Limited-Time Offer After purchase, send a private message to receive: Installation guide Recommended setup Risk templates for varying volatility Launch Discount Active Price increases by $50 every 10 sales. How I Operate Plug-and-play simplicity Multi-timeframe awareness (M15–H1) Adaptive volatility logic 24/5 precision monitoring I do not trade often. I trade correctly. Minimum Requirements Broker: ECN / RAW spre
ICT Killzone Scalper
Mike Wilson Namaru
Experts
ICT Killzone Scalper EA ICT Killzone Scalper MT5 is a session-based scalping Expert Advisor that trades only when price action is most active (ICT “Killzones”). The EA combines several confirmations (Market Structure Shift, OTE retracement, Fair Value Gaps, Turtle Soup fakeouts, and a Power of 3 phase filter) and only opens a trade when enough conditions align. Orders are always sent with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, and the EA includes spread/time filters plus an optional trailing
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione