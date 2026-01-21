ICT Silver Bullet EA

ICT Silver Bullet Scalper EA - Top #2



ICT Silver Bullet Top #2 MT5 is a precision time-based trading Expert Advisor that exclusively trades during ICT's "Silver Bullet" windows - the most explosive 10-minute periods of the London and New York sessions. The EA uses a sophisticated multi-confirmation scoring system (Displacement, Fair Value Gaps, Market Structure Shift, OTE retracement, Trend Filter, and Momentum) and only executes trades when the score exceeds a threshold. All orders include predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, with optional trailing stops and partial profit-taking at 50% of the position.

This EA is designed for hands-off precision trading: attach it to ONE chart of your chosen symbol, configure your broker's GMT offset once, and set your base lot size. An on-chart information panel displays the active Silver Bullet window status, detected FVG zones, open positions, current lot size, and winning streak in real-time.

Key Features





• Silver Bullet Time Windows: Trades exclusively during:

- AM Window: 10:00-11:00 EST (London killzone)

- PM Window: 15:00-16:00 EST (New York killzone)

- Configurable 10-minute strict windows within each hour

• Smart Risk Management:



- Partial Take Profit: Close 50% at customizable pip target

- Trailing Stop: Lock profits after price moves in your favor

- Win Streak Lot Progression: Optionally compound winning trades (1.4x multiplier, max 6 wins)

- Max spread filter, minimum seconds between trades, max concurrent positions

- Magic Number isolation for multi-EA setups

• No grid, no martingale, no hedging - every trade is independent with fixed SL/TP

How to Set Up (5 minutes)



1. Open your trading symbol (works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)

2. Attach EA to ONE chart - it trades only that symbol

3. Enable Algo Trading in MT5 terminal and allow live trading in EA properties

5. Set your risk:

- Base Lot Size: Start with 0.01-0.05 (depends on account size and symbol volatility)

- Max Positions: 1-3 for conservative, 3-6 for aggressive

- Leave Take Profit at 50 pips and Stop Loss at 4000 pips initially (wide SL relies on trailing)

6. Fine-tune filters:

- Max Spread (Pips): 2-3 for majors, 5-8 for gold

- Min Seconds Between Trades: 60 seconds default prevents overtrading

Recommended Starter Settings





• Trade Direction:



- Start with "Buys Only" or "Sells Only" based on higher timeframe bias

- Switch to "Both" after understanding behavior

Max Spread:



- EUR/USD, GBP/USD: 2.0-3.0 pips

- XAU/USD (Gold): 6.0-10.0 pips

Technical Details

Optimized For: M5 timeframe (attach EA to M5 chart)

• Best Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

• Risk: 1-2% per trade (controlled via lot sizing)

• Minimum Deposit: $500; Recommended $1,000+

• Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

• Account Type: ECN/RAW spread accounts preferred

• VPS: Highly recommended (EA must be active at session opens)





Important Notes



Timeframe Matters: Attach to M5 chart for optimal signal detection during Silver Bullet windows



No Hedging/Grid: Each trade is independent with its own SL/TP. The EA does not add to losing positions or use martingale strategies.



