ICT Silver Bullet EA
- Experts
- Mike Wilson Namaru
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
ICT Silver Bullet Scalper EA - Top #2
ICT Silver Bullet Top #2 MT5 is a precision time-based trading Expert Advisor that exclusively trades during ICT's "Silver Bullet" windows - the most explosive 10-minute periods of the London and New York sessions. The EA uses a sophisticated multi-confirmation scoring system (Displacement, Fair Value Gaps, Market Structure Shift, OTE retracement, Trend Filter, and Momentum) and only executes trades when the score exceeds a threshold. All orders include predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, with optional trailing stops and partial profit-taking at 50% of the position.
This EA is designed for hands-off precision trading: attach it to ONE chart of your chosen symbol, configure your broker's GMT offset once, and set your base lot size. An on-chart information panel displays the active Silver Bullet window status, detected FVG zones, open positions, current lot size, and winning streak in real-time.
Key Features
• Silver Bullet Time Windows: Trades exclusively during:
- AM Window: 10:00-11:00 EST (London killzone)
- PM Window: 15:00-16:00 EST (New York killzone)
- Configurable 10-minute strict windows within each hour
• Smart Risk Management:
- Partial Take Profit: Close 50% at customizable pip target
- Trailing Stop: Lock profits after price moves in your favor
- Win Streak Lot Progression: Optionally compound winning trades (1.4x multiplier, max 6 wins)
- Max spread filter, minimum seconds between trades, max concurrent positions
- Magic Number isolation for multi-EA setups
• No grid, no martingale, no hedging - every trade is independent with fixed SL/TP
How to Set Up (5 minutes)
1. Open your trading symbol (works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)
2. Attach EA to ONE chart - it trades only that symbol
3. Enable Algo Trading in MT5 terminal and allow live trading in EA properties
5. Set your risk:
- Base Lot Size: Start with 0.01-0.05 (depends on account size and symbol volatility)
- Max Positions: 1-3 for conservative, 3-6 for aggressive
- Leave Take Profit at 50 pips and Stop Loss at 4000 pips initially (wide SL relies on trailing)
6. Fine-tune filters:
- Max Spread (Pips): 2-3 for majors, 5-8 for gold
- Min Seconds Between Trades: 60 seconds default prevents overtrading
Recommended Starter Settings
• Trade Direction:
- Start with "Buys Only" or "Sells Only" based on higher timeframe bias
- Switch to "Both" after understanding behavior
Max Spread:
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD: 2.0-3.0 pips
- XAU/USD (Gold): 6.0-10.0 pips
Technical Details
Optimized For: M5 timeframe (attach EA to M5 chart)
• Best Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY
• Risk: 1-2% per trade (controlled via lot sizing)
• Minimum Deposit: $500; Recommended $1,000+
• Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
• Account Type: ECN/RAW spread accounts preferred
• VPS: Highly recommended (EA must be active at session opens)
Important Notes
Timeframe Matters: Attach to M5 chart for optimal signal detection during Silver Bullet windows
No Hedging/Grid: Each trade is independent with its own SL/TP. The EA does not add to losing positions or use martingale strategies.