Mini Risk Calculator

[ Overview ]

Protect your capital. Simplify your trading.

In fast-moving markets, calculating the correct lot size manually is slow, stressful, and prone to error. A miscalculation can mean risking far more than you intended.

The Minimalist Risk Calculator is an on-chart utility designed for speed, precision, and visual clarity. Forget external websites or clunky calculators. Simply drag visual lines on your chart to define your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels, and the dashboard instantly tells you exactly how many lots to trade to match your desired risk.

It features a sleek, unobtrusive "Dark Mode" interface designed to blend seamlessly with modern trading setups.

[ Key Features ]

Visual Drag-and-Drop: Intuitively set your trade parameters by dragging three horizontal lines (Entry, SL, TP) directly on the chart.

Instant Calculation: As you move the Stop Loss line, the correct Lot Size is recalculated in real-time based on the distance and your account size.

Dual Risk Modes: Switch instantly between risking a fixed Percentage (%) of your account balance or a fixed Cash Amount ($) with a single click.

Auto-Detection: The tool automatically detects if you are planning a BUY or SELL trade based on where you place your SL relative to the Entry.

True Risk Accuracy: Accounts for tick value, tick size, and even your broker's commission per lot to give you the true monetary risk.

Minimalist Dark UI: A professional, clean interface using Segoe UI fonts that won't clutter your charts or strain your eyes.

[ How to Use ]

Add the indicator to your chart. Click the blue "DRAW" button on the panel. Three lines will appear at current price. Set your risk (e.g., 1.0% or $50) in the input box. Double-click and drag the Blue line to your desired entry point. Double-click and drag the Red line to your invalidation point (Stop Loss). The dashboard prominently displays the exact Lot Size you need to open.

[ Important Inputs ]

Default Risk Value: The starting risk number when the tool loads (e.g., 1.0).

Start as Percent?: Set to true for % mode, false for $ mode.

Commission per 1.0 Lot ($): Enter your broker's round-trip commission here for maximum accuracy (e.g., 7.0).

Visual Styles: Customize line colors and widths to match your preference.

Take control of your risk management today with professional visual precision.