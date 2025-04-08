APEX System XAU

APEX System XAU (MT5)

APEX System XAU is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed with a focus on disciplined risk management, controlled exposure, and long-term robustness rather than short-term optimization.

The system operates using multiple internal execution modules that coordinate market participation dynamically. Trading frequency and activity may vary depending on market conditions, structure, and volatility.

This product is intended for traders who prioritize capital preservation, consistency, and realistic expectations over constant market exposure or high-frequency trading.

Key Characteristics

  • Fully automated operation
  • Risk-based position sizing
  • Internal exposure and drawdown controls
  • Adaptive trade frequency based on market conditions
  • No grid, no martingale

How the System Operates (High-Level)

The system is designed to trade selectively rather than remain constantly active. It observes market behavior across multiple timeframes and looks for conditions where price movement is more likely to develop in a clear direction.

When suitable market conditions are detected, the EA may place pending orders at predefined levels. Orders that are not triggered within the expected context can expire automatically. Once a trade is executed, all trade management is handled internally by the system.

The EA may stay active for periods without opening trades. This behavior is intentional and reflects built-in filtering and risk controls rather than a technical issue.

Risk Management

  • Position sizing is based on a user-selected risk profile
  • Risk is managed dynamically and capped internally
  • Actual exposure may vary depending on market conditions
  • Built-in protections are designed to limit excessive drawdowns

The EA is not designed to trade continuously and may remain inactive for extended periods during unfavorable market conditions.

Backtesting

The product includes long-term backtests performed on real tick data, including data sourced from Dukascopy. These tests are provided for transparency only.

Backtest results include:

  • Drawdowns
  • Periods of reduced activity
  • Recovery phases

Results may vary across brokers due to differences in data feeds, session construction, symbol specifications, and execution conditions.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Inputs

The EA exposes minimal user inputs by design.

Available inputs include:

  • Risk profile selection
  • Internal module enable/disable options
  • General operational settings

Trade logic and internal parameters are intentionally not exposed.

Platform & Trading Requirements

Platform:
 MetaTrader 5
Account Type:
 Hedging
Symbol:
 XAUUSD
Timeframe:
 H1
Recommended Minimum Deposit:
 $1,000
Leverage:
 1:100 or higher
VPS:
 Required for uninterrupted operation and correct system timing
   

Important Notes

  • Trade frequency and behavior may vary depending on broker conditions
  • The system prioritizes robustness over constant activity
  • Users should deploy the EA with proper risk awareness

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Automated trading systems are subject to market conditions, execution quality, and broker environment.
Users are responsible for understanding the risks involved before deploying the EA on a live account.

 


