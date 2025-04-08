APEX System XAU (MT5)

APEX System XAU is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed with a focus on disciplined risk management, controlled exposure, and long-term robustness rather than short-term optimization.

The system operates using multiple internal execution modules that coordinate market participation dynamically. Trading frequency and activity may vary depending on market conditions, structure, and volatility.

This product is intended for traders who prioritize capital preservation, consistency, and realistic expectations over constant market exposure or high-frequency trading.

Key Characteristics

Fully automated operation

Risk-based position sizing

Internal exposure and drawdown controls

Adaptive trade frequency based on market conditions

No grid, no martingale

How the System Operates (High-Level)

The system is designed to trade selectively rather than remain constantly active. It observes market behavior across multiple timeframes and looks for conditions where price movement is more likely to develop in a clear direction.

When suitable market conditions are detected, the EA may place pending orders at predefined levels. Orders that are not triggered within the expected context can expire automatically. Once a trade is executed, all trade management is handled internally by the system.

The EA may stay active for periods without opening trades. This behavior is intentional and reflects built-in filtering and risk controls rather than a technical issue.

Risk Management

Position sizing is based on a user-selected risk profile

Risk is managed dynamically and capped internally

Actual exposure may vary depending on market conditions

Built-in protections are designed to limit excessive drawdowns

The EA is not designed to trade continuously and may remain inactive for extended periods during unfavorable market conditions.

Backtesting

The product includes long-term backtests performed on real tick data, including data sourced from Dukascopy. These tests are provided for transparency only.

Backtest results include:

Drawdowns

Periods of reduced activity

Recovery phases

Results may vary across brokers due to differences in data feeds, session construction, symbol specifications, and execution conditions.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Inputs

The EA exposes minimal user inputs by design.

Available inputs include:

Risk profile selection

Internal module enable/disable options

General operational settings

Trade logic and internal parameters are intentionally not exposed.

Platform & Trading Requirements

Platform:

MetaTrader 5

Account Type:

Hedging

Symbol:

XAUUSD

Timeframe:

H1

Recommended Minimum Deposit:

$1,000

Leverage:

1:100 or higher

VPS:

Required for uninterrupted operation and correct system timing



Important Notes

Trade frequency and behavior may vary depending on broker conditions

The system prioritizes robustness over constant activity

Users should deploy the EA with proper risk awareness

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

Automated trading systems are subject to market conditions, execution quality, and broker environment.

Users are responsible for understanding the risks involved before deploying the EA on a live account.