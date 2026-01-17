Quantum Momentum Guard MT5

🔶 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG)

Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations.

Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation, ensuring safer, cleaner, and more reliable trading signals.

This indicator is specially optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD) trading, while also delivering excellent performance across Forex pairs, indices, crypto, and other instruments.

🚀 Why Choose Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG)?

In fast-moving markets, false breakouts can be costly.
QMG is built to protect traders from low-quality signals by generating entries only when all critical conditions align:

✔ Confirmed Breakout
✔ Strong Momentum
✔ Advanced Mathematical Validation

The result is a high-confidence, risk-aware signal system suitable for both beginners and professional traders.

🥇 Best Market Performance

XAUUSD / GOLD (Highly Recommended)
✅ Forex (Major, Minor & Cross Pairs)
✅ Indices
✅ Cryptocurrencies
✅ Other Trading Instruments

QMG performs exceptionally well in Gold trading, making it an ideal choice for XAUUSD traders.

⏱️ Supported Timeframes

Quantum Momentum Guard works flawlessly across all major timeframes:

  • M1 (1 Minute)

  • M5

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1 (Daily)

👉 Perfect for Scalping, Intraday Trading, and Swing Trading.

📊 Smart Signal System

🔹 Entry Signals

  • Clear Arrow Signals on the chart

    • ⬆ Buy Arrow = Buy Entry

    • ⬇ Sell Arrow = Sell Entry

  • Signals appear only after full confirmation, reducing false entries

🔹 Stop Loss (SL)

  • Dot Marker displayed directly on the chart

  • Automatically calculated logical Stop Loss level

  • Helps maintain disciplined risk management

🔹 Take Profit Levels (TP-1 to TP-5)

  • Five predefined Take Profit targets:
    TP-1 | TP-2 | TP-3 | TP-4 | TP-5

  • All TP levels are automatically drawn on the main chart

  • Ideal for partial profit booking and advanced trade management

🧠 Advanced Technology Behind QMG

✔ Advanced Momentum Algorithm
✔ High-Precision Mathematical Calculations
✔ Breakout Validation Engine
✔ Market Noise Filtering System
✔ Smart Risk-Aware Logic

Together, these components create an institutional-grade trading indicator focused on accuracy, stability, and performance.

✅ Key Features

✔ Non-Repaint Indicator
✔ High-Accuracy Breakout Signals
✔ Arrow-Based Entry System
✔ Automatic Stop Loss Dot
✔ TP-1 to TP-5 Displayed on Chart
✔ Works on All Markets & Timeframes
✔ Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
✔ Beginner-Friendly & Professional-Grade
✔ Clean Chart & Lightweight Performance
✔ Fully Optimized for MetaTrader 5

🎯 Who Is This Indicator For?

✔ Gold (XAUUSD) Traders
✔ Forex Traders
✔ Scalpers
✔ Day Traders
✔ Swing Traders
✔ Beginners Seeking Safer Signals
✔ Professionals Looking for Precision

⚠️ Trading Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. For best results:

  • Use proper risk management

  • Avoid over-leveraging

  • Be cautious during high-impact news events

This indicator is a decision-support tool, not a guarantee of profit.

🔐 Final Statement

Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is not just an indicator —
it is a market protection system designed to:

✔ Filter false breakouts
✔ Confirm true momentum
✔ Improve trade accuracy
✔ Support structured risk management

If you are looking for a powerful, precise, and reliable MT5 indicator, especially for Gold trading,
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is the perfect choice.


Prodotti consigliati
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (4)
Indicatori
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
King Binary Forex Dashboard
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, it work all asset, and also work Derive Volatility asset! it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you   
BOA Burn Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hear
Binary Option KBO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and mt4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy.  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? candle 1 minute  expire 1 minute if you need any help. please feel free to message me, thank you
Scalping Entry Points MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Scalping Entry Points - è un sistema di trading manuale che può adattarsi ai movimenti dei prezzi e dare segnali per aprire le negoziazioni senza ridisegnare. L'indicatore determina la direzione del trend dal livello centrale di supporto e resistenza. L'indicatore a punto fornisce segnali per entrate e uscite. Adatto per trading intraday manuale, scalping e opzioni binarie. Funziona su tutti i tempi e strumenti di trading. L'indicatore fornisce diversi tipi di avvisi. Come utilizzare il prodott
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer
Evgeniy Kornilov
Indicatori
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer   Purpose and Concept The Trend Fuzzy Analyzer indicator assesses the strength and direction of the current market trend. It is based on the principle of   Fuzzy Logic , which transforms quantitative readings from several standard technical indicators into a qualitative assessment of trend strength. Unlike binary signals, the indicator outputs a final value as a confidence level (from 0 to 100%). Core Working Principle The indicator simultaneously analyzes input data from f
FREE
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilità
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Multi Timeframe Trend Agreement Arrow
Loemiro Boholts Busis
Indicatori
The ultimate signal filter. Get clear, non-repainting arrows only when the trend on M1, M5, M15, and H1 timeframes are fully aligned, confirming strong momentum for scalping or short-term trades. Full Product Description Non-Repainting Arrows: Built using precise closing price data ( rates_total - 1 and iBarShift ), ensuring signals are final and never shift or disappear after the bar closes. What you see is what you get. High-Confidence Signals: Filters out noise by requiring agreement acros
FREE
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
Experts
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
Binary Prediction
Mr Panjapol Kanka
Indicatori
Binary Prediction: The Ultimate Decision Support Tool for Binary Options Traders Binary Prediction is a meticulously developed indicator tailored specifically to meet the demands of Binary Options trading. It is designed to simplify complex market analysis, providing clear, reliable trading signals for both novice and experienced traders looking to enhance their decision-making process. Core Features & Advantages: Dedicated Binary Options Algorithm: The core logic is fine-tuned to capture c
FREE
Golden Scalp System V2 MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, Golden Scalp System v2 it work all asset, it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you 
Chart Pattern Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Experts
The Chart Pattern Master EA is a sophisticated expert that allows you to trade all of the common chart patterns. It automatically identifies the chart patterns for you and even displays them on the chart. Use it as an indicator or as an automated trading expert. All pattern breakouts will be traded automatically for you. Recommendations: Trend Timeframe - 1H Breakout Timeframe - Any Symbol - Any TP and SL - false MIn Balance - $250 NOTE: Increase "Pattern Number of Bars" to scan over longer peri
PutCall Sniper MT5 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicatori
New to Binary Options Trading? You are not able to win while trading binary options? Need help with your trading? You have come to the right place! This indicator provides Put (SELL) and Call (BUY) signals for binary options on the M1-M15 timeframes. Advantages Ability to easily recognize impulsive moves. Effective and flexible combination to different trading strategies. Advanced statistics calculation following the entry point. Signals strictly on the close of a bar. Works in all symbols and
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicatori
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible t
HandleTrend
Kirill Subot
Indicatori
Trend indicator, a revolutionary unique solution for trend trading and filtering with all important trend features built into one tool! This is a 100% non-repainting multi-timeframe and multi-currency indicator that can be used on all currency pairs. HandleTrend is an effective trend following indicator that gives trend signals in the form of arrows on the chart.
Trend Turn
Ivan Simonika
Indicatori
The implementation of the Trend Turn trend indicator is simple - in the form of lines of two colors. The indicator algorithm is based on standard indicators as well as its own mathematical calculations. The indicator will help users determine the direction of the trend. It will also become an indispensable advisor for entering the market or closing a position. This indicator is recommended for everyone, both beginners and professionals. How to interpret information from the indicator. We sell
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Indicatore di scalping che fornisce segnali direzionali per l'apertura di posizioni lungo il trend. L'indicatore è un sistema di trading completo che può essere utilizzato per Forex e opzioni binarie. Il sistema di algoritmi consente di riconoscere movimenti intensi di prezzo in più barre consecutive. L'indicatore fornisce diversi tipi di avvisi per le frecce. Funziona su qualsiasi strumento di trading e intervallo di tempo (consigliato M5 o superiore). Com
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicatori
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
Experts
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
BOA Chill Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) CHILL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Katie Tutorials Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: 3 Moving Averages & RSI Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visu
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicatori
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Binary Trader EA
Bright Lance Soli
1 (1)
Experts
Binary Trader EA   This EA is designed to trade synthetic indices Boom 1000 index & Crash 1000 index. Boom1000 index & Crash1000 index from volatility 75 index Please don't use the default settings, ask for proper settings and I will send you. This EA follows the trend. Can set risk as a percentage. Only tested on binary deriv broker indices.  Crash 1000 index spikes down, so to avoid that, we trade on a bigger timeframes, 1hr timeframe is perfect. Contact me if you have any questions. Recommen
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicatori
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator – Catch the Move Before It Runs Without You Tired of watching perfect moves start… right after you exit the chart? SwingMaster Arrow Indicator is designed exactly for that pain – to spot clean swing entries and exits so you don’t miss the real move, and don’t get stuck in useless noise. This isn’t just another random arrow painter. SwingMaster works like a smart “SuperTrend-style” engine that tracks market swings and highlights high-probability turn points with clear
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicatori
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicatori
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicatori
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicatori
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicatori
Ottieni l’indicatore AUX GRATUITO e il supporto EA Download diretto — Clicca qui [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment è uno strumento MT5 specializzato per trader che applicano la Teoria delle Onde di Elliott nel contesto delle tecniche di Trading Chaos. Identifica divergenze nascoste e regolari nell’azione dei prezzi, sincronizzate con l’ambiente di mercato caotico descritto da Bill Williams. Caratteristiche principali Divergenza allineata alle Onde di Elliott: rilev
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sott
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicatori
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicatori
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicatori
ATTENZIONE: Questo indicatore è distribuito ESCLUSIVAMENTE su MQL5.com Versione MT4:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 Versione MT5:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ================================================================================ MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 L'indicatore che ti mostra il TREND in modo chiaro e inequivocabile! ================================================================================ DESCRIZIONE MAX RIBBON è un indicatore di trend
FXLAND smart reversal indicator
afshin dehghanpour
Indicatori
FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator (MT5) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potenti
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicatori
Attenzione alle truffe, questo indicatore e' distribuito esclusivamente su MQL5.com nota: questo indicatore e' per METATRADER5, se vuoi la versione per  METATRADER4 questo e' il link:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO   riconosce un nuovo TREND sul nascere, non sbaglia mai. La sicurezza di identificare un nuovo TREND non ha prezzo. DESCRIZIONE TRENDMAESTRO identifica un nuovo TREND sul nascere, questo indicatore prende in esame la volatilita' i
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Xauusd Gold Trade Signals
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicatori
MATADOR GOLD – XAUUSD MT5 M5 Timeframe Scalp Signals MATADOR GOLD is a professional signal indicator designed for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping on the M5 timeframe , with optional higher-timeframe confirmation. This indicator does not open or manage trades automatically . It provides structured buy and sell signals, intelligent filtering, and alerts, allowing traders to execute trades using their own strategy and risk management rules. Core Concept (Multi-Concept Architecture) MATADOR GOLD is built
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicatori
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicatori
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
Indicatori
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicatori
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Heikin Ashi with Pivot
Anna Russel Abanes
Indicatori
ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator for MT5 Take your trading to the next level with ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator , a powerful tool that combines the clarity of Heikin Ashi candles with advanced pivot-point analysis. This indicator is designed for traders who want to identify market trends, reversals, and key support/resistance zones with precision. Key Features: Heikin Ashi Visualization – Smooths out market noise for cleaner trend identification. Automatic Pivot
Enigma 112
issam rahhal sabour
Indicatori
Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual Enigma 112 Indicator Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution Introduction The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems. Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels Huddleston Theory Volume-based market
XCalper TFO
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicatori
This oscillator was developed exclusively by xCalper in 2015 based on moving averages calculations to indicate and try predicting oversold and overbought levels. The fast line (white, by default) oscillates basically between values -0.5 (oversold) and +0.5 (overbought). Whenever this line crosses upward value -0.5, it means an oversold price level. When it crosses downward value +0.5, it means an overbought price level. When fast line crosses value 0.0 and returns, it is a strong pull-back indic
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicatori
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicatori
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
Currency Index Watcher
Icham Aidibe
Indicatori
Currency Index Watcher is a simple and user-friendly tool for whoever wish to trade Forex using currencies indexes. Currency Index Watcher is configurable and usable directly from the panel. Indexes of 8 custom currencies EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD (default) Any 3-chars symbol from your market watch could be used (BTC = bitcoin, RUB = ruble, CNH = yuan etc ...) : double click the symbol label  Ability to select which currencies and made-of pairs will be analyzed : check/uncheck wante
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
Forex Relative Performance MT5
Rabia Moufid
Indicatori
Forex Relative Performance indicator This indicator calculates the relative strength of major currencies against the US dollar. The basic idea behind this indicator is "to buy strong currency and to sell weak currency". This indicator allows you to quickly identify the best forex pair to trade according to your trading style (Intraday, Scalping, Swing, or Long Term)
Powerful Hidden Cross Signal
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicatori
The latest most requested Binary Options arrow indicator in the Garuda Signals product line is now on MT5! Binary options signal based on multiple time frame cross over analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and also uses the 1 Hour time frame as trend confirmation , so you don't have to open up multiple chart and waste time. - Can be used for all time frames up to 1 hour, but is most POWERFUL for 1 and 5 min options. - Place yo
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Il livello Premium è un indicatore unico con una precisione superiore all'80% delle previsioni corrette! Questo indicatore è stato testato dai migliori Specialisti di Trading per più di due mesi! L'indicatore dell'autore che non troverai da nessun'altra parte! Dagli screenshot puoi vedere di persona la precisione di questo strumento! 1 è ottimo per il trading di opzioni binarie con un tempo di scadenza di 1 candela. 2 funziona su tutte le coppie di valute, azioni, materie prime, criptovalu
Altri dall’autore
Quantum Frequency Indicator
Ashraful Alam
Indicatori
Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4 Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves
Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
Indicatori
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5
Ashraful Alam
Indicatori
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5 Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT5 Trade Forex, Crypto, Stocks & Indices With Advanced Frequency-Based Signals Overview The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) MT5 Version is a next-generation analytical tool designed to detect the hidden frequency structures within financial markets. Based on 14 years of research into market vibrations, price cycles and energy flow patterns, QFI provides traders with highly refined Buy and Sell zones across all major
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione