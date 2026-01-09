Smart SR Levels Support and Resistance
- Indicatori
- Godhani Rakeshkumar Mansukhlal
- Versione: 1.1
Smart SR Levels Support and Resistance - Professional Strength-Based Support & Resistance Indicator MT5
Key Features:
• Automatic detection of significant Support and Resistance levels
• Line thickness based on level strength (number of touches + volume factor)
• Custom colours for Support and Resistance
• Multi-timeframe support
• Clean background lines (no overlap with candles)
• Labels showing S/R type and strength value
Perfect for price action traders, supply-demand zones, and institutional level trading.MT5