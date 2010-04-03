



VI Calculator is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that analyzing volume at the moment. This synergy allows traders to evaluate both the strength of market movements and overbought/oversold conditions at the same time.

The indicator automatically processes market data and provides clear trading signals directly on the chart in the form of arrows and text recommendations. It is ideal for identifying entry and exit points in both trending and ranging markets.

Features:

Simultaneous trend strength and market condition analysis

Visual chart signals (arrows and recommendations)

Flexible settings for any asset and timeframe

Works on all markets: forex, stocks, crypto, metals

Reduced false signals thanks to combined logic

Advantages:

Versatility: suitable for intraday and swing trading

Simplicity: easy-to-read visualization without complex interpretation

Adaptability: customizable to any trading style



It is recommended to work in tandem with the indicator VI Comparison



