Impulse Context Signals
- Indicatori
- Yaroslava Katanash
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 29 dicembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 15
📌 Impulse Context Signals
Professional swing & intraday signal indicator for MetaTrader 5
🔹 Overview
Impulse Context Signals is a professional technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify high-quality BUY and SELL trading opportunities based on price impulse strength and market context.
All signals are generated strictly on closed candles, ensuring non-repainting behavior and stable performance in real trading conditions.
The indicator is suitable for Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Metals, and CFDs.
🔹 Key Features
✔ BUY & SELL arrows directly on the chart
✔ Signals appear only after candle close (no repaint)
✔ Works on all timeframes
✔ Optimized for H1 swing trading
✔ Visual signal confidence (different arrow sizes)
✔ Built-in cooldown to prevent signal spam
✔ Informational HUD panel with statistics
✔ Clean, minimalistic design
✔ No future data usage
🔹 Signal Logic
The indicator evaluates:
-
Candle direction (bullish / bearish)
-
Candle body relative to total range
-
Impulse strength compared to recent candles
-
Market pause between consecutive signals
Each signal is classified by confidence level:
-
WEAK
-
MEDIUM
-
STRONG
Confidence level is displayed visually using different arrow sizes.
🔹 HUD Panel
The on-chart panel displays:
-
Current timeframe
-
Last signal type (BUY / SELL)
-
Signal confidence
-
Statistical count of BUY and SELL signals over the last N bars
This panel is informational only and does not provide any profit projections.
🔹 Recommended Timeframes
The indicator works on all timeframes, however best results are typically observed on:
-
H1 (recommended)
-
M30
-
H4
Lower timeframes produce more signals, higher timeframes produce fewer but stronger setups.
🔹 Important Notes
⚠ Indicator does NOT repaint
⚠ Signals appear only on closed candles
⚠ No martingale, no grid, no averaging
⚠ No future data usage
⚠ No profit guarantees
This indicator is a decision-support tool, not a fully automated trading system.
🔹 Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves high risk.
This indicator is provided for analytical and educational purposes only.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
🔹 Platform
MetaTrader 5 (MT5)