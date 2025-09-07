Tesla Gates 369

Automate Gann's Market Geometry: The Ultimate MT5 Indicator for Predicting Price Cycles & Key Levels

Stop guessing and start knowing. The indicator does the complex math for you, transforming W.D. Gann's profound theories into clear, actionable trading signals on your chart.

Are you struggling to...

Manually calculate pivotal support and resistance levels?

Identify high-probability reversal zones in a chaotic market?

Understand how to apply Gann's concepts to modern trading?

Keep track of your account stats while analyzing the charts?

Introducing – Your All-In-One Market Geometry Toolkit.

This sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator seamlessly blends Gann's digital root theory with modern technical analysis to give you a decisive edge. It automatically analyzes the market, identifies the core "Gate Value," and projects a dynamic grid of future price targets and barriers.

Here’s What You Get:

✅ Automated Gann Gates Grid: Instantly plots a customizable grid of horizontal support and resistance levels (G+1, G+2, G-1, G-2, etc.) based on the scientifically calculated digital root of the daily close.

✅ Intelligent Symbol Adaptation: Features a Smart Multiplier Mode that auto-adjusts for any asset class—whether you trade Forex pairs, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH), Indices (US30, NAS100), or Commodities (XAU, OIL).

✅ Advanced Market Context Tools: Swing Point Detector: Automatically finds significant swing highs and lows to confirm the overall trend. Fibonacci Expansion Channel: Draws a multi-level Fibonacci channel to project potential price movement based on the latest swing. Harmonic Price Levels: Overlays key harmonic ratios (0.382, 0.618, 1.618, etc.) on significant swings for confluence.

✅ Professional Trading Dashboard: A real-time panel that displays crucial information without cluttering your screen: Live Account Metrics: Balance, Equity, Profit/Loss, Free Margin. Trade Summary: Number of Buy/Sell positions, total lots, and total P/L for the symbol. Market Data: Current Bid/Ask, Spread, and Stop Levels.



Who Is This Indicator For?

Traders who respect and want to apply W.D. Gann's methods but need automation.

Technical analysts looking for confluence between different systems (Gann, Fibonacci, Harmonics).

Day traders and swing traders seeking clear, predefined profit targets and stop-loss levels.

Any MT5 user wanting a comprehensive, all-in-one analytical tool to enhance their chart analysis.

Technical Specifications:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframes: All (M1 to MN1)

Instruments: Any (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices, Commodities)

Take the guesswork out of your analysis and bring mathematical precision to your trading.

License & Support: This product includes a license valid until October 1st, 2025, with free updates within that period. For setup help and documentation, please visit our [https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ainaghbal/news].

أتمتة هندسة سوق جان: المؤشر الأقوى لميتاتريدر 5 للتنبؤ بدورات الأسعار والمستويات الرئيسية

الوصف: توقف عن التخمين وابدأ في المعرفة. مؤشر يقوم بالحسابات المعقدة نيابة عنك، محولًا نظريات W.D. Gann العميقة إلى إشارات تداول واضحة وقابلة للتطبيق على الرسم البياني الخاص بك.

هل تواجه صعوبة في...

حساب مستويات الدعم والمقاومة المحورية يدويًا؟

تحديد مناطق الانعكاس عالية الاحتمالية في سوق فوضوي؟

فهم كيفية تطبيق مفاهيم جان على التداول الحديث؟

تتبع إحصائيات حسابك أثناء تحليل Charts؟

تعرف على – مجموعة أدوات هندسة السوق الشاملة الخاصة بك.

يجمع هذا المؤشر المتطور لميتاتريدر 5 بين نظرية الجذر الرقمي لجان والتحليل الفني الحديث ليمنحك ميزة حاسمة. يحلل السوق تلقائيًا، يحدد "قيمة البوابة" الأساسية، ويُوقع شبكة ديناميكية لأهداف الأسعار المستقبلية والعوائق.

إليك ما تحصل عليه:

✅ شبكة بوابات جان الآلية: ترسم على الفور شبكة قابلة للتخصيص لمستويات الدعم والمقاومة الأفقية (G+1, G+2, G-1, G-2, إلخ.) بناءً على الجذر الرقمي المحسوب علميًا لسعر إغلاق اليوم السابق.

✅ تكيف ذكي مع الأصل: يتميز بوضع مضاعف ذكي يضبط نفسه تلقائيًا لأي فئة أصول — سواء كنت تتداول أزواج فوركس، عملات رقمية (BTC, ETH)، مؤشرات (US30, NAS100) أو سلع (الذهب, النفط).

✅ أدوات متقدمة لسياق السوق: كاشف نقاط التأرجح: يجد تلقائيًا القمم والقيعان المهمة لتأكيد اتجاه الترند العام. قناة توسع فيبوناتشي: ترسم قناة فيبوناتشي متعددة المستويات للتنبؤ بحركة السعر المحتملة بناءً على آخر تقلبات (Swing). مستويات سعر توافقية (هارمونيك): تضع نسب التوافق (هارمونيك) الرئيسية (0.382, 0.618, 1.618, إلخ.) على التقلبات المهمة للتأكيد (Confluence).

✅ لوحة تحكم تداول احترافية: لوحة في الوقت الفعلي تعرض معلومات crucial دون تشويش على الشاشة: مقاييس الحساب: الرصيد، حقوق الملكية (Equity)، الأرباح/الخسائر، الهامش المتاح. ملخص الصفقات: عدد صفقات الشراء/البيع، اللots الإجمالي، وإجمالي الـ P/L للأصل. بيانات السوق: سعر العرض والطلب الحالي، السبريد، ومستويات Stop.



لمن هذا المؤشر؟

المتداولون الذين يحترمون ويرغبون في تطبيق طرق W.D. Gann ولكنهم يحتاجون إلى الأتمتة.

محللو التقنيون الذين يبحثون عن نقاط التقاء (Confluence) بين أنظمة مختلفة (جان، فيبوناتشي، هارمونيك).

متداولو اليوم ومتداولو الأرجوحة (Swing) الذين يبحثون عن أهداف ربح ومستويات وقف خسارة محددة مسبقًا وواضحة.

أي مستخدم لـ MT5 يريد أداة تحليل شاملة وكاملة في أداة واحدة لتعزيز تحليله على الرسم البياني.

المواصفات الفنية:

المنصة: ميتاتريدر 5 (MetaTrader 5)

الأطر الزمنية: جميعها (من M1 إلى MN1)

الأدوات: جميعها (فوركس، عملات رقمية، أسهم، مؤشرات، سلع)

أزل التخمين من تحليلك وجلب الدقة الرياضية إلى تداولك.

الترخيص والدعم: يتضمن هذا المنتج ترخيصًا ساريًا حتى 1 أكتوبر 2025، مع تحديثات مجانية خلال تلك الفترة. للحصول على مساعدة في الإعداد والوثائق، يرجى زيارة [https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ainaghbal/news] الخاص بنا.