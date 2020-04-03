RSI Reversal Pro
- Versione: 1.31
📌 RSI 14 Expert Advisor – FINAL v1.31
RSI 14 Expert Advisor – FINAL v1.31 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) based on the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) reversal strategy.
This EA is designed to trade safely across Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and other CFDs, with built-in broker protection and risk management features.
🔹 Trading Strategy
Uses RSI period 14 as the main indicator
BUY trades are opened when RSI reaches or falls below 30 (oversold condition)
SELL trades are opened when RSI reaches or rises above 70 (overbought condition)
Take Profit is not based on price, but on indicator logic:
Positions are closed automatically when RSI returns to the 50 level
Only one open position per symbol at a time
- 🔹 Key Features
✔ RSI-based entry and exit
✔ Indicator-based Take Profit (RSI 50)
✔ Broker-safe Trailing Stop
✔ Auto Lot or Fixed Lot option
✔ Margin protection system
✔ Works on all timeframes
✔ Suitable for Forex, Gold, and CFDs
✔ Strategy Tester & MQL5 Market compliant
🔹 Recommended Settings
Timeframe: M15 – H1 (Forex), H4 – D1 (XAUUSD)
Risk: 0.5% – 1.0% per trade
Account Type: Netting or Hedging
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo account before trading on a live account.