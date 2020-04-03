RSI Reversal Pro

📌 RSI 14 Expert Advisor – FINAL v1.31

RSI 14 Expert Advisor – FINAL v1.31 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) based on the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) reversal strategy.
This EA is designed to trade safely across Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and other CFDs, with built-in broker protection and risk management features.

🔹 Trading Strategy

  • Uses RSI period 14 as the main indicator

  • BUY trades are opened when RSI reaches or falls below 30 (oversold condition)

  • SELL trades are opened when RSI reaches or rises above 70 (overbought condition)

  • Take Profit is not based on price, but on indicator logic:

    • Positions are closed automatically when RSI returns to the 50 level

  • Only one open position per symbol at a time

  • 🔹 Key Features

✔ RSI-based entry and exit
✔ Indicator-based Take Profit (RSI 50)
✔ Broker-safe Trailing Stop
✔ Auto Lot or Fixed Lot option
✔ Margin protection system
✔ Works on all timeframes
✔ Suitable for Forex, Gold, and CFDs
✔ Strategy Tester & MQL5 Market compliant

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M15 – H1 (Forex), H4 – D1 (XAUUSD)

  • Risk: 0.5% – 1.0% per trade

  • Account Type: Netting or Hedging

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo account before trading on a live account.


