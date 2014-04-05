Delta Flow Display

Delta Flow ULTRA Sensitivity is a professional ultra-fast Delta indicator designed specifically for scalping It can be used on any time frame.

This indicator visually reveals buying and selling pressure in real time, allowing traders to react instantly to market flow without waiting for candle confirmation.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
KEY FEATURE: REAL-TIME DELTA DISPLAY
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Delta Flow ULTRA includes a floating real-time Delta Display directly on the chart.

• Shows the exact Delta value live
• Color-coded for instant interpretation
• Automatically adjusts when the chart is resized
• Clean, professional and distraction-free

You can read market pressure without taking your eyes off price action.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
ULTRA-SENSITIVE PERFORMANCE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Unlike slow or lagging indicators, Delta Flow ULTRA reacts immediately to short-term momentum shifts, making it ideal for:

• High-speed scalping
• Intraday momentum trading
• Volatile market conditions

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
PROFESSIONAL VISUAL DESIGN
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Separate window with fixed scale
• Color-coded Delta histogram
• Delta line with moving average
• Strategic reference levels

Designed for fast and intuitive decision-making.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
SMART ALERT SYSTEM
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Receive alerts when Delta reaches significant levels:

• Buying pressure alert
• Selling pressure alert
• Extreme Delta alert
• Optional sound notifications

Alerts are intelligently filtered to avoid repetition.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
MARKETS & USAGE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Delta Flow ULTRA performs exceptionally well on:

• Gold (XAUUSD)
• Indices (US30, NASDAQ, DAX)
• Forex pairs
• Cryptocurrencies

Works as a powerful confirmation tool for any strategy:
breakouts, pullbacks, liquidity grabs or price action setups.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
WHY CHOOSE DELTA FLOW ULTRA?
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✔ Ultra-sensitive and fast
✔ Real-time Delta Display
✔ Professional visual clarity
✔ No lag confirmation tool
✔ Perfect for M1 scalping
✔ Easy to read and use

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Delta Flow ULTRA
See the pressure. Enter with confidence.

----------------------------------------
TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION

Delta Flow ULTRA Sensitivity is a custom Delta-based technical indicator developed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for ultra-fast scalping on the M1 timeframe.

The indicator calculates a synthetic Delta value based on price behavior and tick volume dynamics, providing a real-time visualization of buying and selling pressure.

────────────────────────
CALCULATION LOGIC
────────────────────────

The Delta value is calculated using the following components:

• Candle close position within the bar range
• Candle body strength relative to the total range
• Normalized tick volume (current volume vs short-term average)
• Short-term momentum acceleration
• Dynamic sensitivity adjustment

This combination allows the indicator to react quickly to short-term market pressure changes.

────────────────────────
INDICATOR OUTPUT
────────────────────────

Delta Flow ULTRA displays:

• Delta Line – main Delta value
• Delta Moving Average – short-term smoothing
• Color Histogram – visual representation of pressure
  - Green: buying pressure
  - Red: selling pressure
  - Gray: neutral state

The indicator is plotted in a separate window with a fixed scale for consistent interpretation.

────────────────────────
REAL-TIME DELTA DISPLAY
────────────────────────

The indicator includes an optional real-time on-chart Delta Display:

• Shows the current Delta value numerically
• Updates automatically in real time
• Color-coded for quick interpretation
• Adjustable position and font settings
• Automatically adapts to chart resizing

This feature allows traders to monitor market pressure without leaving the price chart.

────────────────────────
ALERT SYSTEM
────────────────────────

Delta Flow ULTRA includes built-in alerts:

• Delta threshold alerts
• Extreme Delta alerts
• Optional sound notifications

Alerts are triggered only once per event to prevent repetition.

────────────────────────
INPUT PARAMETERS
────────────────────────

• DeltaPeriod – period used for Delta averaging
• Alert Levels – user-defined Delta thresholds
• Display Settings – position, font and color customization
• Alert and sound enable/disable options

────────────────────────
RECOMMENDED USAGE
────────────────────────

• Timeframe: M1
• Markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Cryptocurrencies
• Trading style: Scalping and short-term trading

The indicator is designed to be used as a confirmation tool in combination with price action or existing trading strategies.

────────────────────────
IMPORTANT NOTICE
────────────────────────

Delta Flow ULTRA is a technical analysis tool. It does not execute trades and does not guarantee profits. Proper risk management and market understanding are required.
