Edgevia Mtf Support Resistance Alert

Edgevia MTF Smart S/R Alert is a professional multi-timeframe support and resistance indicator designed for precision traders.

It automatically identifies high-probability S/R zones from multiple timeframes and triggers BUY/SELL alerts only when price reacts with strong confirmation.

Key Features:
• Multi-Timeframe S/R zones (H1, H4, D1)
• Smart zone merging to avoid clutter
• RSI overbought/oversold filter
• Candlestick pattern confirmation (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Hammer)
• Non-repainting logic
• Popup, Sound, Push & Email alerts
• Clean visual zones with info panel

Best suited for:
• Price Action traders
• Swing & Intraday traders
• Traders who want clear S/R confirmation without chart noise

This indicator does NOT open trades automatically. It is an analytical tool.

