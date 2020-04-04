Edgevia Mtf Support Resistance Alert
- 指标
- Le Huy Tuong
- 版本: 1.0
Edgevia MTF Smart S/R Alert is a professional multi-timeframe support and resistance indicator designed for precision traders.
It automatically identifies high-probability S/R zones from multiple timeframes and triggers BUY/SELL alerts only when price reacts with strong confirmation.
Key Features:
• Multi-Timeframe S/R zones (H1, H4, D1)
• Smart zone merging to avoid clutter
• RSI overbought/oversold filter
• Candlestick pattern confirmation (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Hammer)
• Non-repainting logic
• Popup, Sound, Push & Email alerts
• Clean visual zones with info panel
Best suited for:
• Price Action traders
• Swing & Intraday traders
• Traders who want clear S/R confirmation without chart noise
This indicator does NOT open trades automatically. It is an analytical tool.