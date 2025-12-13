SAMBAisgood

Long-Term Trend Top & Bottom Identification Indicator (Exclusive for Medium-to-Long-Term Trading)

I. Core Orientation of the Indicator

This indicator is a streamlined analysis tool focused on long-term market trends, designed to identify top and bottom inflection points for trading varieties such as forex and precious metals. By filtering out interfering signals from small-to-medium cycles, it provides clear guidance for medium-to-long-term trading decisions.

II. Core Functions & Chart Presentation

  1. Top & Bottom Inflection Point MarkingAfter loading the indicator, the chart will use yellow arrows to accurately mark the top and bottom inflection points of the long-term cycle, offering an intuitive prompt for key trend reversal junctures.
  2. Trend & Key Range DefinitionThree types of core lines are automatically plotted synchronously to help traders define clear trading boundaries:
    • Trend Line: Defines the direction of the current long-term trend, assisting in judging whether the trend will continue or reverse.
    • Retracement Line: Marks key support/resistance levels during trend movements, providing a reference for position increasing or reducing.
    • Target Line: Demarcates the potential target range of trend movements, facilitating profit-taking level planning.

III. Flexible Parameter Settings

Users can customize core parameters according to the characteristics of different trading varieties (e.g., forex currency pairs, gold, silver) and analysis cycles:
  • Long-term cycle span: Adapts to the trend operation rhythm of different varieties.
  • Stop-loss & take-profit ratio: Adjusts risk-reward parameters to match personal trading strategies.
  • Arrow style: Modifies the size, shape and color of the arrows to optimize chart readability.

IV. Auxiliary Practical Functions

  1. Built-in Alert FunctionA sound alert will be triggered when the price touches the trend line or a top/bottom signal emerges, helping traders capture trading opportunities in a timely manner without continuous chart monitoring.
  2. Annotation Display FunctionIt can trace back historical signal records, allowing traders to review the accuracy of past signals and conduct in-depth backtesting and analysis to optimize trading strategies.

V. Overall Advantages

With a concise and intuitive display mode, this indicator helps users focus on long-term trends, filter out short-term volatility noise, and improve the efficiency of medium-to-long-term trading decision-making.



It is suitable for highly volatile trading varieties such as precious metals and cryptocurrencies.

