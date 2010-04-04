SAMBAisgood

Long-Term Trend Top & Bottom Identification Indicator (Exclusive for Medium-to-Long-Term Trading)

I. Core Orientation of the Indicator

This indicator is a streamlined analysis tool focused on long-term market trends, designed to identify top and bottom inflection points for trading varieties such as forex and precious metals. By filtering out interfering signals from small-to-medium cycles, it provides clear guidance for medium-to-long-term trading decisions.

II. Core Functions & Chart Presentation

  1. Top & Bottom Inflection Point MarkingAfter loading the indicator, the chart will use yellow arrows to accurately mark the top and bottom inflection points of the long-term cycle, offering an intuitive prompt for key trend reversal junctures.
  2. Trend & Key Range DefinitionThree types of core lines are automatically plotted synchronously to help traders define clear trading boundaries:
    • Trend Line: Defines the direction of the current long-term trend, assisting in judging whether the trend will continue or reverse.
    • Retracement Line: Marks key support/resistance levels during trend movements, providing a reference for position increasing or reducing.
    • Target Line: Demarcates the potential target range of trend movements, facilitating profit-taking level planning.

III. Flexible Parameter Settings

Users can customize core parameters according to the characteristics of different trading varieties (e.g., forex currency pairs, gold, silver) and analysis cycles:
  • Long-term cycle span: Adapts to the trend operation rhythm of different varieties.
  • Stop-loss & take-profit ratio: Adjusts risk-reward parameters to match personal trading strategies.
  • Arrow style: Modifies the size, shape and color of the arrows to optimize chart readability.

IV. Auxiliary Practical Functions

  1. Built-in Alert FunctionA sound alert will be triggered when the price touches the trend line or a top/bottom signal emerges, helping traders capture trading opportunities in a timely manner without continuous chart monitoring.
  2. Annotation Display FunctionIt can trace back historical signal records, allowing traders to review the accuracy of past signals and conduct in-depth backtesting and analysis to optimize trading strategies.

V. Overall Advantages

With a concise and intuitive display mode, this indicator helps users focus on long-term trends, filter out short-term volatility noise, and improve the efficiency of medium-to-long-term trading decision-making.



It is suitable for highly volatile trading varieties such as precious metals and cryptocurrencies.

ADX Dashboard MUTI
Guo Sheng Zhao
지표
The ADX Dashboard V11.03 is a professional MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with an intuitive visual overview of trend strength and market sentiment across multiple timeframes. It integrates ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators, presenting key data in a concise dashboard to help traders make quick and informed trading decisions without complex analysis of individual indicator charts. First, the installation process is straightforward. Copy the co
Dynamic background
Guo Sheng Zhao
지표
左右交易的其实都是情绪，把握情绪才是交易最终能够获得盈利的关键。 所以我这是一个「趋势氛围灯」指标，它能为您的交易图表做三件事： 1. 一眼识别市场状态 深蓝色背景   → 市场处于 强劲多头氛围 深红色背景   → 市场处于 强劲空头氛围 深灰色背景   → 市场处于 震荡平衡状态 2. 提供直观的视觉辅助 将复杂的多空力量对比 转化为最直观的背景色 让您 无需分析数据 就能感受市场情绪 在多个图表间切换时能 瞬间把握每个品种的当前强弱 3. 辅助交易决策 避免在强势多头时逆势做空 避免在强势空头时逆势做多 在震荡行情中提醒您保持观望或采用区间策略 本质上，它就像为您的交易图表安装了一个「情绪指示灯」，用颜色告诉您市场此刻的“性格”是强势上涨、强势下跌还是犹豫不决.
Fibopro
Guo Sheng Zhao
지표
FiboPro 2.11 Indicator User Manual I. Overview FiboPro 2.11 is a dynamic Fibonacci support/resistance indicator for MT4. It calculates multiple Fibonacci levels via a dynamic central line and volatility, intuitively showing market trends (bullish/bearish/sideways) and identifying overbought/oversold signals. Suitable for forex, futures, stocks, etc., it’s recommended for M15+ timeframes to avoid short-term noise. II. Installation Guide Copy fiboz.mq4 to the "MQL4/Indicators" folder in your MT4
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
유틸리티
================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================ Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4 Developer: Gemini Partner Version: 9.40 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Type: Expert Advisor I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW --------------- One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for  MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through  intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management  system. Suitable for both manual
