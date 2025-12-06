Fixed Time AVWAP

This is a lightweight, free version of the Anchored VWAP tool. It calculates the Volume Weighted Average Price starting from a specific point in time, allowing you to analyze institutional trends and support/resistance levels.

Key Features:

Classic Algorithm: Accurate AVWAP calculation based on price and volume.

Standard Deviation Bands: Includes upper and lower bands to identify market extremes.

Manual Control: Set the exact Anchor Time via input settings.

Performance: Extremely fast and optimized for all timeframes.

How to use:

Apply the indicator to the chart. Open the settings (Inputs). Enter the specific Anchor Time manually. The VWAP lines will be drawn starting from that timestamp.

🚀 Want to Drag & Drop the Anchor?

If you want the full interactive experience (like TradingView), where you can simply drag the anchor point with your mouse and snap it to any candle instantly, please check out our full version.

👉 Search for "Interactive AVWAP Pro" on the Market.

The PRO version includes:

Interactive Drag & Drop: Move the anchor instantly without opening settings.

Smart Magnet: Snaps to High/Low prices automatically.

Multi-Instance: Add up to 10 AVWAPs on one chart.

Auto-Positioning: Start of Day/Week/Month modes.

Parameters: