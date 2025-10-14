Vwap by Angels

VWAP Pro by Angel’s is an advanced Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) indicator designed for traders seeking precision and clarity in their trading decisions. With this indicator, you can instantly identify market direction and key support and resistance zones based on volume.

Key Features:

Simple or Double Mode: Choose between a classic VWAP or a double VWAP for greater sensitivity and trend filtering.

Configurable Periods: Adjust the calculation periods according to your trading strategy and timeframe.

Compatible with Any Instrument and Timeframe: Works on Forex, CFDs, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Clear Trend Signals: Easily detect whether the market is bullish (VWAP rising) or bearish (VWAP falling).

Lightweight and Efficient: Optimized not to affect the performance of your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

Benefits:

Improves the quality of your entries and exits by using the relationship between price and volume.

Filters out false signals in trend-based strategies.

Compatible with Expert Advisors: integrate VWAP into your robots to automate decisions based on market direction.

Recommended For:

Traders of all levels who want to add a professional volume-weighted indicator to their charts and automated strategies. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders operating with precision on short and medium timeframes.