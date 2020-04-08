📈 Fixed Time AVWAP (Free) — Basic Fair Price Analysis

The Fixed Time AVWAP indicator is a crucial tool for any trader, based on the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) concept. We provide you with an accurate and reliable AVWAP line, calculated from a user-fixed time, which is essential for determining the current fair value of an asset.

💡 Understanding VWAP: Why You Need This Indicator?

VWAP is the average price at which an instrument has traded, adjusted by volume. It highlights where the majority of trading activity is concentrated. Professional market participants (institutions) use VWAP as a benchmark for their transactions.

By using Fixed Time AVWAP, you can:

Determine if the price is trading above or below the majority of the volume since the start of your defined period.

Identify strong volume-based support and resistance levels, as institutions often defend the VWAP.

Evaluate market bias and the overall trend direction.

⚙️ Fixed Time AVWAP Methodology (Free)

The indicator operates on the "Time Anchor" principle. You manually set the exact start time (date and hour) for the calculation (the anchor). The VWAP will be calculated and drawn strictly from that point. For this version, we also include 3 basic Standard Deviation (SD) bands, which help assess the normal price distribution and volatility relative to the VWAP.

⚠️ Important Limitations and Inconveniences of the Free Version!

Fixed Time AVWAP is a powerful but static tool. It is excellent for evaluation but quickly creates friction for active traders:

Lack of Interactivity: Every time you need to change the anchor point, you must manually go into the indicator settings, input a new date and time, and reload the chart. This is time-consuming and distracts you from your analysis. Limited Analysis: You are restricted to just one AVWAP line and 3 basic SD bands. This is insufficient for comprehensive analysis that requires tracking VWAP from the start of the week, day, and the latest impulse simultaneously. Anchor Precision: You have to manually search for the exact time of the desired candle to set the anchor correctly. No Automation: The indicator lacks the ability to automatically anchor itself to the start of the trading session or the week.

🚀 Upgrading to the Professional Level: Interactive AVWAP Pro

If you find yourself spending too much time on manual adjustments, or if you need to see more than just one line, it's time for Interactive AVWAP Pro!

The Pro version is a complete analytical suite that solves all the pain points listed above:

Feature

Fixed Time AVWAP (Free)

Interactive AVWAP Pro

Anchor Control

Manual time input

Drag-and-Drop (TradingView Style)

Number of SD Bands

3 fixed bands

7 flexible customizable bands

Multi-Analysis

Only 1 line

Up to 10 independent AVWAPs

Auto-Positioning

❌ No

✅ Automatic Start (Day/Week/Month)



🎯 Time to Invest in Your Efficiency!

Fixed Time AVWAP gives you the foundation. Interactive AVWAP Pro gives you the edge. Stop complicating your workflow and switch to interactive analysis.

Upgrade to Interactive AVWAP Pro and take full control of your volume analysis. [https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/157602?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page]

⚙️ Input Parameters for Fixed Time AVWAP: