Golden Hand
- Experts
- Gabriel Henrique Souza Gaya
- Versione: 1.40
- Attivazioni: 5
✔ Dynamic ATR Stop + 61.8% Reverse Fibonacci
✔ Built EXCLUSIVELY for XAUUSD
✔ Intelligent Profit Trailing (locks the highest profit reached)
✔ Anti-Range Filter + Multi-Timeframe Trend Validation
✔ Real Volatility-Based Stop that Adapts to Gold in Real Time
🔥 WHAT MAKES THIS ROBOT DIFFERENT FROM EVERY OTHER GOLD EA?
The Fimathe Gold M5 was engineered specifically for XAUUSD, the most volatile and profitable instrument in the market.
While most robots get destroyed by gold’s explosive movements, the Fimathe Gold uses institutional-grade architecture, combining:
✔ ATR (14) × 4 — Ultra-Smart Technical Stop Loss
The stop adapts automatically to the real volatility of gold:
-
Market quiet → SL tightens
-
Market exploding → SL widens
It’s nearly impossible to get stuck in oversized losing trades.
✔ Reverse Fibonacci 61.8% — Advanced Structural Protection
The robot tracks the reverse Fibonacci automatically and prevents price from retracing past the institutional reversal zone.
This is EXACTLY how hedge funds and prop desks protect positions.⭐ MODE C — ATR + Fibonacci Combined (the safest & most powerful mode)
The robot always chooses the best stop, comparing:
-
Technical stop (ATR)
-
Structural stop (61.8% Fibonacci)
This results in:
➡ Small & controlled losses
➡ Dramatically reduced drawdown
➡ Clean, efficient entries and exits
✔ Profit Trailing by Drawdown — Never Give Back Big Profits
The robot tracks the highest profit reached during the trade.
If the market gives back X dollars → the position closes instantly.
This is the smartest trailing system possible because it reacts to real money, not indicators.
✔ Full Anti-Range Market Filter
Gold destroys robots during consolidation.
This EA detects and avoids flat markets using:
-
Dynamic ADX
-
Average ATR
-
HH-LL channel analysis
-
True range compression detection
If gold is ranging → it does NOT trade.
✔ Multi-Timeframe Validation (M5 + H1)
The EA only enters trades when:
-
The main trend on M5 is clear
-
The macro trend on H1 agrees
This dramatically improves entry quality and win rate.⚡ THE FINAL RESULT?
✔ Cleaner entries
✔ Smarter exits
✔ Professional technical stop
✔ Exceptionally low drawdown
✔ XAUUSD-optimized engine
✔ Fast, precise and aggressive when necessary
✔ Full capital protection
This is not a “YouTube setup robot.”
This is institutional logic adapted to gold, the most lucrative and dangerous asset for retail traders.
-
XAUUSD traders
-
Traders who want automation with institutional intelligence
-
Anyone struggling with large drawdowns
-
Traders who want consistent, structured results
-
Anyone who wants smarter profit protection
-
Traders looking for an EA that ADAPTS to the market
Because it completely solves the 3 biggest issues in XAUUSD trading:
-
Stops that are too tight (most EAs blow up here)
-
Trades turning into huge losses
-
No real volatility filtering
Fimathe Gold eliminates all of these weaknesses.🚀 Ready to bring institutional intelligence to your gold trading?
The Fimathe Gold M5 transforms your XAUUSD performance with security, precision, adaptability, and consistently higher profits.