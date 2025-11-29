Hybrid XAU Quantum Pro Real Stable

Market Validation Version – Fully compatible with MQL5 Market testing and all symbols.

Overview

Hybrid XAU Quantum Pro v5.35 is a professional automated trading robot, designed specifically for MQL5 Market validation. It ensures full compatibility with all symbols and timeframes, and solves common issues such as OrderSend errors, minimum lot size problems, and insufficient funds.

Main Features

  • Market Validation Mode: Automatically adjusts minimum lot and stop levels to pass backtests and validation.
  • Multi-Indicator Trend Strategy: EMA triple moving average trend, ADX trend filter, RSI + Bollinger Bands for ranging, ATR stop loss, fixed risk-reward ratio.
  • Intelligent Money & Risk Management: Daily maximum loss, maximum drawdown protection, dynamic lot size calculation.
  • Automatic Position Management: Stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop, Friday auto close.
  • Fully Automatic Trade Execution: Buy/sell signals executed automatically, intelligent time filter, order modification.
  • Logs & Visualization: Trade logs, error messages, strategy status displayed on chart.

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description
RiskPercent 1.0 Risk percentage per trade
MaxDailyLoss 5.0 Maximum daily loss percentage
MaxDrawdown 10.0 Maximum drawdown percentage
Fixed_RR 1.70 Fixed risk-reward ratio
MagicNumber 20251127 Unique identifier for the EA
Slippage 30 Maximum allowed slippage (points)
EMA_Fast / EMA_Slow / EMA_Long 21 / 89 / 200 EMA fast, medium, slow periods
ADX_Period / ADX_Trend 14 / 22 ADX period and trend threshold
RSI_Period 14 RSI period
BB_Period / BB_Dev 20 / 2 Bollinger Bands period and deviation
ATR_Period / ATR_SL_Multi 14 / 1.95 ATR stop loss multiplier
UseBreakeven true Enable breakeven
BreakevenProfit 35.0 Breakeven trigger in points
TrailStart / TrailStep 65 / 40 Trailing stop start points and step
EnableTimeFilter true Enable trading time filter
StartHour / EndHour 7 / 21 Trading hours (hour of day)
FridayClose true Auto close positions on Friday
ValidationMode true MQL5 Market validation mode

Usage Instructions

  1. Place the EA file into the MQL5/Experts folder and restart MetaTrader.
  2. Attach the EA to any chart.
  3. Enable ValidationMode to pass MQL5 Market verification.
  4. Adjust risk, max loss, and trading hours as needed.

Target Users

  • Professional traders and automated trading enthusiasts.
  • Supports multi-symbol and multi-timeframe backtesting and validation.
  • Compatible with MQL5 Market submission and review.

Notes

  • Validation mode ensures minimum lot size and stop levels comply with MQL5 requirements.
  • Initial account balance should match risk settings to avoid insufficient funds.
  • EA supports all MT4/MT5 compatible symbols; full historical data is required for accurate backtesting.

Contact

作者: tim
邮箱: 1085999259@qq.com/tanlei87168@gmail.com

