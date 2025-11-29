Hybrid XAU Quantum Pro Real Stable
- Experts
- Lei Tan Lei
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
作者: tim
Market Validation Version – Fully compatible with MQL5 Market testing and all symbols.
Overview
Hybrid XAU Quantum Pro v5.35 is a professional automated trading robot, designed specifically for MQL5 Market validation. It ensures full compatibility with all symbols and timeframes, and solves common issues such as OrderSend errors, minimum lot size problems, and insufficient funds.
Main Features
- Market Validation Mode: Automatically adjusts minimum lot and stop levels to pass backtests and validation.
- Multi-Indicator Trend Strategy: EMA triple moving average trend, ADX trend filter, RSI + Bollinger Bands for ranging, ATR stop loss, fixed risk-reward ratio.
- Intelligent Money & Risk Management: Daily maximum loss, maximum drawdown protection, dynamic lot size calculation.
- Automatic Position Management: Stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop, Friday auto close.
- Fully Automatic Trade Execution: Buy/sell signals executed automatically, intelligent time filter, order modification.
- Logs & Visualization: Trade logs, error messages, strategy status displayed on chart.
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|RiskPercent
|1.0
|Risk percentage per trade
|MaxDailyLoss
|5.0
|Maximum daily loss percentage
|MaxDrawdown
|10.0
|Maximum drawdown percentage
|Fixed_RR
|1.70
|Fixed risk-reward ratio
|MagicNumber
|20251127
|Unique identifier for the EA
|Slippage
|30
|Maximum allowed slippage (points)
|EMA_Fast / EMA_Slow / EMA_Long
|21 / 89 / 200
|EMA fast, medium, slow periods
|ADX_Period / ADX_Trend
|14 / 22
|ADX period and trend threshold
|RSI_Period
|14
|RSI period
|BB_Period / BB_Dev
|20 / 2
|Bollinger Bands period and deviation
|ATR_Period / ATR_SL_Multi
|14 / 1.95
|ATR stop loss multiplier
|UseBreakeven
|true
|Enable breakeven
|BreakevenProfit
|35.0
|Breakeven trigger in points
|TrailStart / TrailStep
|65 / 40
|Trailing stop start points and step
|EnableTimeFilter
|true
|Enable trading time filter
|StartHour / EndHour
|7 / 21
|Trading hours (hour of day)
|FridayClose
|true
|Auto close positions on Friday
|ValidationMode
|true
|MQL5 Market validation mode
Usage Instructions
- Place the EA file into the MQL5/Experts folder and restart MetaTrader.
- Attach the EA to any chart.
- Enable ValidationMode to pass MQL5 Market verification.
- Adjust risk, max loss, and trading hours as needed.
Target Users
- Professional traders and automated trading enthusiasts.
- Supports multi-symbol and multi-timeframe backtesting and validation.
- Compatible with MQL5 Market submission and review.
Notes
- Validation mode ensures minimum lot size and stop levels comply with MQL5 requirements.
- Initial account balance should match risk settings to avoid insufficient funds.
- EA supports all MT4/MT5 compatible symbols; full historical data is required for accurate backtesting.
Contact
邮箱: 1085999259@qq.com/tanlei87168@gmail.com