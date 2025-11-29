Hybrid XAU Quantum Pro Real Stable

EMA31_144_M5_Immediate_M1_Adds_v2.1 – Intelligent Gold Trend Scalping EA Author: Tim(2025 Release) Version: v2.1 Final Market Edition Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Strategy Logic Main Trend on M5: The EA immediately opens a position when EMA31 crosses EMA144 (bullish or bearish crossover). Dynamic Add-Ons on M1: Additional positions are opened when M1 moving averages cross in the same direction as the main trend. Trend Consistency: Add-ons are allowed only if M1 is aligned with the M5 trend