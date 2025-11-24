Delta Footprint Oscillator Pro
- Indicatori
- Giga Aptsiauri
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Delta Footprint Oscillator – Professional Order Flow Tool for MT5
The Delta Footprint Oscillator is a powerful order-flow indicator that lets you see buy/sell pressure directly inside your chart. It tracks micro-price movements tick-by-tick and calculates real-time Delta, Delta%, and a full per-bar footprint history.
Perfect for scalpers, day traders, volume/flow traders, and anyone who wants deeper insight into market aggression.
✅ Key Features
-
Real order-flow delta from tick-based bid/ask movement
-
Color-coded delta histogram (green for buy dominance, red for sell dominance)
-
Delta % line for momentum visualization
-
Fully dynamic footprint counters for each bar (Buy, Sell, Delta, Delta%)
-
History text under every candle:
“B: X S: Y” automatically written for each bar
-
Movable right-side info panel (Buy, Sell, Delta%) with on-chart buttons
-
Smooth chart-event handling (no lag, no freezing)
-
Safe initialization & cleanup
-
No long-to-double warnings — all counters use double precision
🎛 Interactive Controls
Use built-in buttons on the chart:
-
Move panel left/right/up/down
-
Panel stays in position even after symbol/timeframe change
📊 What You See
-
Real-time Buy and Sell tick counts
-
Delta and Delta% dominance
-
Color-coded footprint history per bar
-
Easy-to-read panel and histogram
This tool gives you the missing layer of market intent—perfect for timing entries, spotting absorption, aggression shifts, and volume imbalances.