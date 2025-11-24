Delta Footprint Oscillator Pro

Delta Footprint Oscillator – Professional Order Flow Tool for MT5

The Delta Footprint Oscillator is a powerful order-flow indicator that lets you see buy/sell pressure directly inside your chart. It tracks micro-price movements tick-by-tick and calculates real-time Delta, Delta%, and a full per-bar footprint history.
Perfect for scalpers, day traders, volume/flow traders, and anyone who wants deeper insight into market aggression.

Key Features

  • Real order-flow delta from tick-based bid/ask movement

  • Color-coded delta histogram (green for buy dominance, red for sell dominance)

  • Delta % line for momentum visualization

  • Fully dynamic footprint counters for each bar (Buy, Sell, Delta, Delta%)

  • History text under every candle:
    “B: X S: Y” automatically written for each bar

  • Movable right-side info panel (Buy, Sell, Delta%) with on-chart buttons

  • Smooth chart-event handling (no lag, no freezing)

  • Safe initialization & cleanup

  • No long-to-double warnings — all counters use double precision

🎛 Interactive Controls

Use built-in buttons on the chart:

  • Move panel left/right/up/down

  • Panel stays in position even after symbol/timeframe change

📊 What You See

  • Real-time Buy and Sell tick counts

  • Delta and Delta% dominance

  • Color-coded footprint history per bar

  • Easy-to-read panel and histogram

This tool gives you the missing layer of market intent—perfect for timing entries, spotting absorption, aggression shifts, and volume imbalances.


