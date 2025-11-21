MACD Strategy Bot
- Elizabeth Wanjiru Nganga
A MACD Strategy Bot is an automated trading system that uses the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) technical indicator to generate and execute buy and sell signals in financial markets. Its primary purpose is to follow market trends, capture momentum shifts, and execute trades 24/7 without manual intervention, helping to remove emotional decision-making.
Core functionalities
- MACD Line: The difference between a short-term (typically 12-period) and a long-term (typically 26-period) Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of an asset's price.
- Signal Line: A 9-period EMA of the MACD Line, which acts as a trigger for trade decisions.
- Histogram: A visual representation of the distance between the MACD Line and the Signal Line, indicating the strength of the momentum.