Capital Guardian Core Stable Fixed

📈 Stable multi-asset Expert Advisor with structured indicator logic

This EA uses a robust EMA/RSI/ATR model designed for controlled execution without aggressive strategies.
Only single positions are opened – no martingale, no grid, no hedging.

⚙️ Core Logic

  • EMA trend filter (M5)

  • RSI momentum confirmation

  • ATR-based stop-loss / take-profit

  • Spread protection filter

  • Automatic trailing once in profit

  • Individual magic number per symbol

🧠 Risk & Stability Features

  • Fixed lot mode (recommended 0.01–0.05)

  • Dynamic SL/TP based on ATR

  • Session filter for safe execution windows

  • No over-trading

  • No averaging / multilayer order logic

🔧 Recommended Setup

Setting Value
Platform MetaTrader 5
Timeframe M5
Minimum Balance 100 USD
Account Type ECN / RAW Spread
Symbols XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, US30, GER40

🔒 Safety Systems

  • Equity protection

  • Spread blocker

  • No martingale logic

  • Broker-independent execution

📌 Note

Charts and backtests are for technical demonstration only.
Results will vary depending on spread, liquidity, and market conditions.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.

📩 Support
All communication is handled exclusively via the internal MQL5 message system.

🔖 Tags:
xauusd, atr, ema, rsi, mt5, expert advisor, safe trading, no martingale, capital guardian


