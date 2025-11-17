Capital Guardian Core Stable Fixed
- Experts
- Fatos Hamiti
- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 5
📈 Stable multi-asset Expert Advisor with structured indicator logic
This EA uses a robust EMA/RSI/ATR model designed for controlled execution without aggressive strategies.
Only single positions are opened – no martingale, no grid, no hedging.
⚙️ Core Logic
-
EMA trend filter (M5)
-
RSI momentum confirmation
-
ATR-based stop-loss / take-profit
-
Spread protection filter
-
Automatic trailing once in profit
-
Individual magic number per symbol
🧠 Risk & Stability Features
-
Fixed lot mode (recommended 0.01–0.05)
-
Dynamic SL/TP based on ATR
-
Session filter for safe execution windows
-
No over-trading
-
No averaging / multilayer order logic
🔧 Recommended Setup
|Setting
|Value
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5
|Timeframe
|M5
|Minimum Balance
|100 USD
|Account Type
|ECN / RAW Spread
|Symbols
|XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, US30, GER40
🔒 Safety Systems
-
Equity protection
-
Spread blocker
-
No martingale logic
-
Broker-independent execution
📌 Note
Charts and backtests are for technical demonstration only.
Results will vary depending on spread, liquidity, and market conditions.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
📩 Support
All communication is handled exclusively via the internal MQL5 message system.
