Capital Guardian Core Stable Fixed

📈 Stable multi-asset Expert Advisor with structured indicator logic

This EA uses a robust EMA/RSI/ATR model designed for controlled execution without aggressive strategies.

Only single positions are opened – no martingale, no grid, no hedging.

⚙️ Core Logic

EMA trend filter (M5)

RSI momentum confirmation

ATR-based stop-loss / take-profit

Spread protection filter

Automatic trailing once in profit

Individual magic number per symbol

🧠 Risk & Stability Features

Fixed lot mode (recommended 0.01–0.05)

Dynamic SL/TP based on ATR

Session filter for safe execution windows

No over-trading

No averaging / multilayer order logic

🔧 Recommended Setup

Setting Value Platform MetaTrader 5 Timeframe M5 Minimum Balance 100 USD Account Type ECN / RAW Spread Symbols XAUUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, US30, GER40

🔒 Safety Systems

Equity protection

Spread blocker

No martingale logic

Broker-independent execution

📌 Note

Charts and backtests are for technical demonstration only.

Results will vary depending on spread, liquidity, and market conditions.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

📩 Support

All communication is handled exclusively via the internal MQL5 message system.

🔖 Tags:

xauusd, atr, ema, rsi, mt5, expert advisor, safe trading, no martingale, capital guardian