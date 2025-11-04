LemonSqwzr
- Experts
- Burhan Cahit Aksoy
- Versione: 1.40
- Attivazioni: 5
LemonSqwzr is a no-nonsense MT4 Expert Advisor built for breakout-driven trend following with risk discipline first. It hunts clean directional moves, adds smartly, and protects profit without over-engineering your chart.
What it does (in plain English)
-
Finds breakouts, rides trends. Uses Donchian channels (e.g., 34/14 or 55/20) to identify fresh momentum and exit on a reverse breakout.
-
Filters the noise. Trades only when market efficiency is reasonable: ATR-to-Spread must pass your threshold (default ~7–8). If trading is inefficient, it stands down.
-
Adds with intent (pyramiding). As price moves your way, LemonSqwzr adds units at ATR-based steps—up to your max units and risk cap.
-
Knows when to trail (optional). Adaptive ATR trailing can be switched on/off. When on, it:
-
Waits for profit ≥ max(Trigger_ATR×ATR, MinPips) ,
-
Then trails by max(Follow_ATR×ATR, MinPips) ,
-
Always respects broker stop-levels and moves to break-even first.
-
-
Manages risk like an adult. Each trade sizes lots from percent risk and a catastrophic SL at ATR × K —so your downside is defined from second zero.
-
Restart-safe by design. If MT4 or your VPS restarts:
-
It won’t open new trades immediately (configurable restart entry-lock for X bars).
-
Open trades keep their original logic, because LemonSqwzr stores each order’s parameters inside the order comment (persisted per position).
-
-
Basket-friendly. You can keep per-trade SLs or run a single “basket SL” policy (align all positions to one stop) if that fits your style.
Why traders pick LemonSqwzr
-
Simple, readable rules. No black boxes. Breakout in, reverse-breakout out. ATR everywhere for scale.
-
Trend bias without FOMO. It enters only when volatility vs cost is worth it.
-
Multi-asset ready. Comfortable on 20–30 symbols at once—major FX, metals, indices—without flooding your logs.
-
Human-proof restarts. Your strategy’s “state” survives reboot; no accidental re-entries just because MT4 blinked.
How it works (under the hood)
-
Signal & Entry
-
Compute Donchian High/Low over N_Breakout .
-
Build pending buy/sell stops with a small ATR buffer to avoid premature tags.
-
Skip if ATR/Spread < threshold or your Daily DD stop is hit.
-
-
Risk & Positioning
-
Position size from Risk_Percent and the catastrophic SL at ATR × CatastrophicSL_ATR .
-
Max open risk (as % equity) prevents overexposure.
-
Pyramiding adds at PyramidStep_ATR × ATR spacing, capped by Max_Units .
-
-
Management
-
Exit on reverse Donchian ( M_Exit ) at bar close.
-
Optional Trailing: BE first, then ATR-relative follow distance; broker stop-level safe.
-
Cleanup of stale pendings that drift too far from price.
-
-
State Persistence
-
Every order carries its own N/M/ATR/Trailing settings in the comment.
-
On restart, each trade is managed by the parameters it was born with.
-
Recommended timeframes (straight talk)
-
H4 (sweet spot): Balanced signals, lower noise.
Start with: N=34–40 , M=14–20 , ATR_Period=20 , MinEff=6–8 .
-
D1 (patient money): Fewer, cleaner swings; loosen daily DD or disable it.
Try: N=20–30 , M=10–14 , MinEff≈5 .
-
H1 (busier desk): Works on majors; keep ATR/Spread filter strict.
Default: N=55 , M=20 .
(Pro tip: Metals/indices can go M30 with N≈34 , M≈14–20 if you want more touch points.)
Key inputs at a glance
-
Breakout & Exit: N_Breakout , M_Exit , EntryBuffer_ATR
-
Risk: Risk_Percent , CatastrophicSL_ATR , Max_OpenRisk_Percent
-
Pyramiding: Max_Units , PyramidStep_ATR
-
Efficiency Gate: Min_Eff_ATR_to_Spread
-
Trailing (optional): Use_Trailing , Trail_Trigger_ATR , Trail_Trigger_MinPips , Trail_Follow_ATR , Trail_Follow_MinPips
-
Ops: NewBar_Only , Use_DailyDD_Stop , DailyDD_StopPercent , Restart_EntryLock_Bars
Deployment (2 minutes)
-
Attach LemonSqwzr to your chart(s).
-
Load a preset for H4/H1/D1 (or use defaults).
-
Set risk ( Risk_Percent ) and efficiency gate.
-
(Optional) Enable trailing and tune trigger/follow ratios.
-
Let it run—multi-symbol is where it shines.
FAQ (quick)
-
Will it overtrade after a reboot?
No. The entry-lock holds new entries for X bars; existing trades keep their own saved parameters.
-
Can I stop winners from turning into losers?
Yes—turn on trailing. It goes break-even first, then locks in profit at your ATR-based follow distance.
-
What about spread spikes?
If ATR/Spread is poor, it refuses new entries. You can tune the threshold.
-
Can I align stops for all positions?
Yes—enable a basket SL policy if you prefer one unified stop.
Ethos & disclaimer
LemonSqwzr is engineered for robust process over prediction: simple signals, consistent risk, disciplined exits.
Trading involves risk. No guarantees of profit. Test on demo, tune to your symbols, then scale with care.
Ready to squeeze?
