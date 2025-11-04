LemonSqwzr — “Squeeze the trend, not your nerves.”

LemonSqwzr is a no-nonsense MT4 Expert Advisor built for breakout-driven trend following with risk discipline first. It hunts clean directional moves, adds smartly, and protects profit without over-engineering your chart.

What it does (in plain English)

Finds breakouts, rides trends. Uses Donchian channels (e.g., 34/14 or 55/20) to identify fresh momentum and exit on a reverse breakout.

Filters the noise. Trades only when market efficiency is reasonable: ATR-to-Spread must pass your threshold (default ~7–8). If trading is inefficient, it stands down.

Adds with intent (pyramiding). As price moves your way, LemonSqwzr adds units at ATR-based steps —up to your max units and risk cap.

Knows when to trail (optional). Adaptive ATR trailing can be switched on/off. When on, it: Waits for profit ≥ max(Trigger_ATR×ATR, MinPips) , Then trails by max(Follow_ATR×ATR, MinPips) , Always respects broker stop-levels and moves to break-even first.

Manages risk like an adult. Each trade sizes lots from percent risk and a catastrophic SL at ATR × K —so your downside is defined from second zero.

Restart-safe by design. If MT4 or your VPS restarts: It won’t open new trades immediately (configurable restart entry-lock for X bars). Open trades keep their original logic , because LemonSqwzr stores each order’s parameters inside the order comment (persisted per position).

Basket-friendly. You can keep per-trade SLs or run a single “basket SL” policy (align all positions to one stop) if that fits your style.

Why traders pick LemonSqwzr

Simple, readable rules. No black boxes. Breakout in, reverse-breakout out. ATR everywhere for scale.

Trend bias without FOMO. It enters only when volatility vs cost is worth it.

Multi-asset ready. Comfortable on 20–30 symbols at once—major FX, metals, indices—without flooding your logs.

Human-proof restarts. Your strategy’s “state” survives reboot; no accidental re-entries just because MT4 blinked.

How it works (under the hood)

Signal & Entry Compute Donchian High/Low over N_Breakout .

Build pending buy/sell stops with a small ATR buffer to avoid premature tags.

Skip if ATR/Spread < threshold or your Daily DD stop is hit. Risk & Positioning Position size from Risk_Percent and the catastrophic SL at ATR × CatastrophicSL_ATR .

Max open risk (as % equity) prevents overexposure.

Pyramiding adds at PyramidStep_ATR × ATR spacing, capped by Max_Units . Management Exit on reverse Donchian ( M_Exit ) at bar close.

Optional Trailing : BE first, then ATR-relative follow distance; broker stop-level safe.

Cleanup of stale pendings that drift too far from price. State Persistence Every order carries its own N/M/ATR/Trailing settings in the comment .

On restart, each trade is managed by the parameters it was born with.

Recommended timeframes (straight talk)

H4 (sweet spot): Balanced signals, lower noise.

Start with: N=34–40 , M=14–20 , ATR_Period=20 , MinEff=6–8 .

D1 (patient money): Fewer, cleaner swings; loosen daily DD or disable it.

Try: N=20–30 , M=10–14 , MinEff≈5 .

H1 (busier desk): Works on majors; keep ATR/Spread filter strict.

Default: N=55 , M=20 .

(Pro tip: Metals/indices can go M30 with N≈34 , M≈14–20 if you want more touch points.)

Key inputs at a glance

Breakout & Exit: N_Breakout , M_Exit , EntryBuffer_ATR

Risk: Risk_Percent , CatastrophicSL_ATR , Max_OpenRisk_Percent

Pyramiding: Max_Units , PyramidStep_ATR

Efficiency Gate: Min_Eff_ATR_to_Spread

Trailing (optional): Use_Trailing , Trail_Trigger_ATR , Trail_Trigger_MinPips , Trail_Follow_ATR , Trail_Follow_MinPips

Ops: NewBar_Only , Use_DailyDD_Stop , DailyDD_StopPercent , Restart_EntryLock_Bars

Deployment (2 minutes)

Attach LemonSqwzr to your chart(s). Load a preset for H4/H1/D1 (or use defaults). Set risk ( Risk_Percent ) and efficiency gate. (Optional) Enable trailing and tune trigger/follow ratios. Let it run—multi-symbol is where it shines.

FAQ (quick)

Will it overtrade after a reboot?

No. The entry-lock holds new entries for X bars; existing trades keep their own saved parameters .

Can I stop winners from turning into losers?

Yes—turn on trailing. It goes break-even first , then locks in profit at your ATR-based follow distance.

What about spread spikes?

If ATR/Spread is poor, it refuses new entries . You can tune the threshold.

Can I align stops for all positions?

Yes—enable a basket SL policy if you prefer one unified stop.

Ethos & disclaimer

LemonSqwzr is engineered for robust process over prediction: simple signals, consistent risk, disciplined exits.

Trading involves risk. No guarantees of profit. Test on demo, tune to your symbols, then scale with care.

Ready to squeeze?

If you want, I can bundle H4 / D1 / H1 presets and a one-page Quick Start PDF branded with your LemonSqwzr logo, so you can share it with clients or partners.