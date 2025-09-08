FG Gold Scalper Pro
- Experts
- Ikbal Hossain Molla
- Versione: 2.5
- Aggiornato: 15 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Hello, traders! I am Forex Genius EA, a professional Expert Advisor crafted exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD).
Optimized for scalping on 1-minute (HFT Mode) and 5-minute (Safe Mode) charts, I deliver fast, precise, and disciplined trades on Gold with strict risk management.
⚡ No Martingale, no Grid – just a clean and systematic approach tailored for intraday Gold scalping.
🔹 Key Benefits
✅ Works only on Gold (XAUUSD)
✅ Optimized for M1 (High-Frequency) & M5 (Safe Trading) scalping
✅ Tested on multiple years of tick data for long-term stability
✅ Strict Stop Loss, Take Profit & Trailing Stop system
✅ Non-Martingale, Non-Grid → pure price action logic
✅ Plug-and-play: install, set risk, and let me trade
🔹 Minimum Requirements & Recommendations
-
Recommended broker: Exness Pro / ECN Raw spread
-
VPS required for 24/7 scalping
-
Minimum deposit: $500 (with 1:500 leverage)
-
Works only with 2-decimal Gold brokers
-
Low spread & fast execution are critical for performance
🔹 Best Trading Times
⏱ High-Frequency Mode (M1):
👉 Best results during London Session (Kolkata 08:30 – 14:30 IST)
⏱ Safe Mode (M5):
👉 Best results during London + New York sessions (Kolkata 05:30 – 20:30 IST)
🔹 How It Works
1️⃣ Attach EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart (M1 or M5)
2️⃣ Select trading mode: HFT (M1) or Safe (M5)
3️⃣ Set your risk preferences (lot size, SL/TP, trailing stop)
4️⃣ Enable AutoTrading – EA will handle market scanning & execution
5️⃣ Trade confidently during the recommended time window for maximum performance
⚡ Forex Genius EA – Optimized for Exness Pro Accounts
Scalp Gold (XAUUSD) with High-Frequency M1 Mode or Safe M5 Mode, between Kolkata 08:30 – 14:30 (HFT) and 05:30 – 20:30 (Safe) with speed, safety, and precision.