Black Ultra Bt

The Black Ultra bot is recommended for use on highly volatile currency pairs or during periods of increased volatility. This is a trend-following trading algorithm with an advanced architecture, operating with pending orders. The bot’s mechanics are based on Trailing Stop orders, which it uses to enter and exit positions. Once you understand how these orders work, Black Ultra will become an easy-to-use tool for you. The bot supports using trailing stops for both real and pending orders, with the ability to set stop-loss and take-profit levels separately for each type of order. Virtual stop-losses and take-profits are also available.

Recommendations:

Trade on liquid forex pairs .

. Use a VPS for stable performance.

for stable performance. The minimum deposit required is $1000 with a lot size of 0.01 .

with a lot size of . Supports both Netting and Hedging account types.

and account types. The spread can be adjusted during testing; it is recommended to test the bot using all ticks.

If you are tired of trying to keep up with the unpredictable market, let Black Ultra do the work for you. This bot is ideal for capturing strong market fluctuations, allowing you to trade effectively when the market moves in your favor. Regardless of your experience, the bot will help you extract the maximum benefit from market volatility.

The expert system processes historical data for most currency pairs with basic settings. The advisor can be run on any time frame, on any currency pair, and with any broker.

Main Parameters: