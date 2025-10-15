PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance

PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance is a precision tool designed to identify and display key Support and Resistance levels from multiple timeframes directly on a single chart.

It helps traders understand market structure at a glance by showing how price interacts with major zones across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes.

This indicator is built for traders who value accuracy, structure, and clarity in their analysis — from scalpers looking for intraday reaction zones to swing traders identifying long-term levels of interest.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Detection

Automatically extracts Support and Resistance zones from M15, H1, H4, and D1.

View all critical levels from higher timeframes without switching charts.

Dynamic Updates

Levels adjust automatically as new highs and lows form, ensuring the indicator always reflects current market structure.

Color-Coded Clarity

Each timeframe is assigned a unique color, making it easy to distinguish short-term and long-term zones at a glance. Color Scheme: Yellow: M15 Support & Resistance (short-term levels) Magenta: H1 Support & Resistance (intraday structure) Cyan: H4 Support & Resistance (medium-term zones) Red: D1 Support & Resistance (major long-term levels)

Simple and Clean Visualization

Arrows mark important turning points without cluttering the chart. Optional lines can connect levels for clearer structure mapping.

Flexible Settings

Choose between automatic or manual timeframe configuration.

Optionally display connecting lines or information labels for a more detailed overview.

Inputs

TimeFrame1: Default M15

TimeFrame2: Default H1

TimeFrame3: Default H4

TimeFrame4: Default D1

autoset: Automatically selects recommended timeframes

showlines: Displays or hides connecting lines

showinfo: Toggles extra chart information

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart. Higher timeframe Support and Resistance levels will appear automatically. Use these levels as decision zones for entries, stop losses, or profit targets. Combine with trend analysis or confirmation signals for stronger setups.

Who It’s For

Price Action Traders

Scalpers seeking confluence with higher timeframes

Intraday and Swing Traders

Anyone who wants structured, reliable chart levels

Why Choose PulseZones

PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance lets you see the full picture of the market in real time.

It highlights where the market is most likely to react, helping you trade with confidence and precision.

No unnecessary complexity — just clear, multi-timeframe structure that adapts as the market moves.