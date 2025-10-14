Multi indicator confluence score

Trend Confluence Indicator





Multi-indicator confluence scoring system for trend analysis





Trend Confluence combines four popular technical indicators (EMA, RSI, MACD, and ADX) into a single numerical score from 0 to 100, helping traders quickly identify market direction and trend strength.





Overview





This indicator assesses market conditions by analyzing the agreement between four technical components. When the indicators align in the same direction, the confluence score strengthens, providing a clearer view of current trend conditions.





The system displays a real-time score with color-coded visual feedback, making it easy to assess the market trend without switching between multiple indicator windows.





How It Works





**Score Calculation**





Each of the four technical components contributes 25 points to the final score based on its current reading:





- EMA Crossover: Fast and slow exponential moving averages determine the primary trend direction

- RSI Momentum: Relative Strength Index measures momentum strength above or below configurable thresholds

- MACD Histogram: Confirms trend direction through histogram polarity

- ADX Directional Movement: Assesses trend strength when the ADX exceeds the minimum threshold and then checks directional indicators





A complete bullish alignment produces a score of 100, while a complete bearish alignment results in a score of 0. Mixed signals generate intermediate values ​​that reflect market uncertainty.





**Visual Dashboard**





A dashboard on the chart displays:

- Current confluence score (0-100%)

- Market direction: BULLISH, BEARISH, or NEUTRAL

- Signal strength description

- Number of indicators in agreement (X/4)

- Color-coded feedback: green for bullish, red for bearish, gray for neutral





Key Features





- Single score representing four technical indicators

- Real-time calculation and display

- Fully customizable parameters for all components

- Clean visual dashboard with essential information

- No external dependencies or DLL calls

- Lightweight processing suitable for multiple charts

- Supports all symbols and timeframes





Input Parameters





**EMA Settings**

- Fast Period (default: 8) - Responsive Moving Average

- Slow Period (default: 21) - Baseline Trend Filter





**RSI Settings**

- Period (default: 14) - RSI Calculation Default RSI

- High Threshold (default: 55) - Minimum value for bullish confirmation

- Low Threshold (default: 45) - Maximum value for bearish confirmation





**MACD Parameters**

- Fast (default: 12) - Fast EMA Period

- Slow (default: 26) - Slow EMA Period

- Signal (default: 9) - Signal Line Period





**ADX Settings**

- Period (default: 14) - Default ADX Calculation

- Minimum Strength (default: 20.0) - Minimum ADX value to assess directional movement





**Dashboard Customization**

- Corner Position (default: top left)

- X and Y Distance from Corner

- Font Size

- Dashboard Name (for multiple instances)





Score Interpretation





**Strong Signals (0-25 or 75-100)**

Four Indicators show agreement, suggesting a clear directional bias.





**Moderate Signals (25-37.5 or 62.5-75)**

Three indicators align with a neutral or conflicting signal.





**Weak Bias (37.5-50 or 50-62.5)**

Two indicators show directional agreement.





**Neutral (50)**

Indicators show equal pressure or remain neutral.





Usage Recommendations





**Parameter Optimization**

Test different parameter combinations on historical data before using them in real time. Market characteristics vary between instruments and timeframes.





**Multiple Timeframe Analysis**

Consider using the indicator on multiple timeframes for confirmation. Alignments with higher timeframes generally provide more reliable context.





**Combine with Price Action**

Use confluence scores along with support/resistance levels, chart patterns, and candlestick analysis for a comprehensive market assessment.





**Risk Management**

Always employ proper risk management, regardless of signal strength. No indicator guarantees profitable results.





Technical Specifications





- Platform: MetaTrader 4

- Type: Chart Indicator

- Buffers: 2 (score and direction)

- Objects: 5 (panel components)

- Resource Usage: Minimum CPU and Memory





Updates





Product updates are provided at no additional cost. The indicator notifies users when new versions are available through the standard MetaTrader update mechanism.





Support





For technical questions or feature requests, please use the product comments section below or the internal messaging system at MQL5.com.





---

**Disclaimer:** This indicator is a technical analysis tool for