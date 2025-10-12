ClickCloserExpress Panel

Category: Utilities → Trade Panels

Version: 1.2 (auto-sizing buttons + adjustable font size)

ClickCloserExpress is a super-lightweight panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you close positions instantly by profit/loss, symbol, side (Buy/Sell), and magic number—without opening new trades or cluttering your chart. Perfect for manual/semi-auto management, scalping, and fast portfolio clean-ups.

What it does

One-click closing of: 🔹 All positions. 🔹 Profitable only or losing only . 🔹 Symbol on chart or all symbols . 🔹 Only Buy or only Sell (current symbol or all).

Magic Number filter : act only on the EA/strategy you specify (or on everything).

Slippage control (in points) for closing operations.

Adaptive UI: auto-sized buttons and configurable font size (new in v1.2) so labels never get clipped.

Buttons (actions)

PROFITS : closes profitable positions on the current symbol .

PERDIDAS (LOSSES): closes losing positions on the current symbol .

PROFITS ALL : closes profitable positions on all symbols .

PERDIDAS ALL (LOSSES ALL): closes losing positions on all symbols .

CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL : closes Buy or Sell on the current symbol .

CLOSE BUY ALL / CLOSE SELL ALL : closes Buy or Sell on all symbols .

CLOSE ALL: closes every filtered position.

Under the hood, each ticket is selected and closed with brief retry logic, ensuring smooth operation on both netting and hedging accounts.

Inputs

InpSymbol — target symbol (empty = use chart’s _Symbol ).

InpMagicFilter — magic number filter ( -1 = any ).

InpSlippagePoints — allowed slippage (points) on close.

InpUIButtonFont — button font size (recommended 8–20).

How to use (2 steps)

Attach the EA to any chart (enable AutoTrading). Click the desired button. That’s it.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Accounts: Netting & Hedging

Behavior: Doesn’t open trades or manage SL/TP; it only closes existing positions.

Lightweight: Minimal overhead; no heavy recalculations.

Use cases

Quick flush of losers/winners before news.

Close only positions from EA X using the Magic Filter .

Exit all Buy (or Sell ) positions across multiple symbols in one click.

Scalpers who need instant actions without digging through the Terminal.

Best practices

Tune InpSlippagePoints to your broker’s volatility/liquidity.

Use InpMagicFilter when running multiple EAs to avoid unintended closures.

Remember final fills depend on latency, broker execution, and liquidity.

What’s new in v1.2

Auto-sizing buttons that adapt to label length (no clipping).

Font size parameter (InpUIButtonFont) to fit any display/resolution.

FAQ

Does it open trades? No—this is a close-only utility.

Does it work on any symbol? Yes; by default it uses the chart symbol, but “ALL” buttons cover every symbol.

Netting support? Yes—works on both netting and hedging accounts.

Can I target a specific EA? Yes—set InpMagicFilter to that EA’s magic number.