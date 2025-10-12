ClickCloserExpress Panel

Category: Utilities → Trade Panels
Version: 1.2 (auto-sizing buttons + adjustable font size)

ClickCloserExpress is a super-lightweight panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you close positions instantly by profit/loss, symbol, side (Buy/Sell), and magic number—without opening new trades or cluttering your chart. Perfect for manual/semi-auto management, scalping, and fast portfolio clean-ups.

What it does

  • One-click closing of:

    • 🔹 All positions.

    • 🔹 Profitable only or losing only.

    • 🔹 Symbol on chart or all symbols.

    • 🔹 Only Buy or only Sell (current symbol or all).

  • Magic Number filter: act only on the EA/strategy you specify (or on everything).

  • Slippage control (in points) for closing operations.

  • Adaptive UI: auto-sized buttons and configurable font size (new in v1.2) so labels never get clipped.

Buttons (actions)

  • PROFITS: closes profitable positions on the current symbol.

  • PERDIDAS (LOSSES): closes losing positions on the current symbol.

  • PROFITS ALL: closes profitable positions on all symbols.

  • PERDIDAS ALL (LOSSES ALL): closes losing positions on all symbols.

  • CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL: closes Buy or Sell on the current symbol.

  • CLOSE BUY ALL / CLOSE SELL ALL: closes Buy or Sell on all symbols.

  • CLOSE ALL: closes every filtered position.

Under the hood, each ticket is selected and closed with brief retry logic, ensuring smooth operation on both netting and hedging accounts.

Inputs

  • InpSymbol — target symbol (empty = use chart’s _Symbol ).

  • InpMagicFilter — magic number filter (-1 = any).

  • InpSlippagePoints — allowed slippage (points) on close.

  • InpUIButtonFontbutton font size (recommended 8–20).

How to use (2 steps)

  1. Attach the EA to any chart (enable AutoTrading).

  2. Click the desired button. That’s it.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Accounts: Netting & Hedging

  • Behavior: Doesn’t open trades or manage SL/TP; it only closes existing positions.

  • Lightweight: Minimal overhead; no heavy recalculations.

Use cases

  • Quick flush of losers/winners before news.

  • Close only positions from EA X using the Magic Filter.

  • Exit all Buy (or Sell) positions across multiple symbols in one click.

  • Scalpers who need instant actions without digging through the Terminal.

Best practices

  • Tune InpSlippagePoints to your broker’s volatility/liquidity.

  • Use InpMagicFilter when running multiple EAs to avoid unintended closures.

  • Remember final fills depend on latency, broker execution, and liquidity.

What’s new in v1.2

  • Auto-sizing buttons that adapt to label length (no clipping).

  • Font size parameter (InpUIButtonFont) to fit any display/resolution.

FAQ

Does it open trades? No—this is a close-only utility.
Does it work on any symbol? Yes; by default it uses the chart symbol, but “ALL” buttons cover every symbol.
Netting support? Yes—works on both netting and hedging accounts.
Can I target a specific EA? Yes—set InpMagicFilter to that EA’s magic number.


