Chart Symbol Synchronizer

Synchronize symbol changes across multiple charts instantly and effortlessly.

Overview

Chart Symbol Synchronizer is a professional tool for traders who work with multiple charts simultaneously. Change the symbol on your master chart, and watch all your follower charts update automatically in real-time. Perfect for multi-pair analysis, correlation trading, and efficient workspace management.

Key Features

Instant Synchronization - Updates all linked charts within 200ms

Multiple Independent Groups - Create up to 8+ separate sync groups (A-H + Custom)

Zero Configuration - Simple dropdown menu selection

Universal Compatibility - Works with any symbol and timeframe

Lightweight & Efficient - Minimal CPU usage, no chart clutter

No External Dependencies - Uses native MT4/MT5 global variables

How It Works

The indicator uses a master-follower architecture:

  1. Master Chart - Controls which symbol is displayed
  2. Follower Charts - Automatically follow the master's symbol changes
  3. Groups - Multiple independent sync groups can run simultaneously

Setup Instructions

Step 1: Configure Master Chart

  1. Open any chart you want as the master
  2. Add the "Chart Symbol Synchronizer" indicator
  3. Set "Group Selection" to your desired group (A, B, C, etc.)
  4. Set "Is Master Chart" to Yes

Step 2: Configure Follower Charts

  1. Open additional charts (any symbols)
  2. Add the same indicator to each
  3. Set "Group Selection" to the same group as master
  4. Keep "Is Master Chart" as No

Step 3: Start Trading

  • Change symbol on the master chart using Market Watch
  • All follower charts in the same group update instantly
  • Each group operates independently

Advanced Features

Multiple Groups

Run multiple independent sync groups:

  • Group A: Major pairs (EUR, GBP, USD)
  • Group B: Exotic pairs
  • Group C: Commodities
  • Group D: Indices

Custom Groups

Need more than 8 groups? Use the "Custom" option to create unlimited groups with your own identifiers.

Technical Specifications

  • Update Frequency: 200ms (5 checks per second)
  • Max Group Name Length: 50 characters
  • Supported Symbols: All available in Market Watch
  • Resource Usage: Minimal (<0.1% CPU)
  • Memory Footprint: <1KB per chart

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Global Variables enabled (default setting)
  • AutoTrading enabled for indicator operation

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I have multiple master charts? A: Each group can have only one master. Use different groups for multiple masters.

Q: What happens if I close the master chart? A: Follower charts remain on their current symbol until a new master is activated.

Q: Does it sync timeframes too? A: Currently syncs symbols only. Timeframe sync is planned for future versions.

Q: Can I use it with EAs running? A: Yes, the indicator doesn't interfere with Expert Advisors.

Q: Does it work across different MT5 terminals? A: No, synchronization works within a single terminal instance only.

Support & Updates

For support, bug reports, or feature requests, please contact through the MQL5 Market messaging system.


Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione