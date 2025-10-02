Chart Symbol Synchronizer
- Indicatori
- Luca Paparusso
- Versione: 3.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Synchronize symbol changes across multiple charts instantly and effortlessly.
Overview
Chart Symbol Synchronizer is a professional tool for traders who work with multiple charts simultaneously. Change the symbol on your master chart, and watch all your follower charts update automatically in real-time. Perfect for multi-pair analysis, correlation trading, and efficient workspace management.
Key Features
✅ Instant Synchronization - Updates all linked charts within 200ms
✅ Multiple Independent Groups - Create up to 8+ separate sync groups (A-H + Custom)
✅ Zero Configuration - Simple dropdown menu selection
✅ Universal Compatibility - Works with any symbol and timeframe
✅ Lightweight & Efficient - Minimal CPU usage, no chart clutter
✅ No External Dependencies - Uses native MT4/MT5 global variables
How It Works
The indicator uses a master-follower architecture:
- Master Chart - Controls which symbol is displayed
- Follower Charts - Automatically follow the master's symbol changes
- Groups - Multiple independent sync groups can run simultaneously
Setup Instructions
Step 1: Configure Master Chart
- Open any chart you want as the master
- Add the "Chart Symbol Synchronizer" indicator
- Set "Group Selection" to your desired group (A, B, C, etc.)
- Set "Is Master Chart" to Yes
Step 2: Configure Follower Charts
- Open additional charts (any symbols)
- Add the same indicator to each
- Set "Group Selection" to the same group as master
- Keep "Is Master Chart" as No
Step 3: Start Trading
- Change symbol on the master chart using Market Watch
- All follower charts in the same group update instantly
- Each group operates independently
Advanced Features
Multiple Groups
Run multiple independent sync groups:
- Group A: Major pairs (EUR, GBP, USD)
- Group B: Exotic pairs
- Group C: Commodities
- Group D: Indices
Custom Groups
Need more than 8 groups? Use the "Custom" option to create unlimited groups with your own identifiers.
Technical Specifications
- Update Frequency: 200ms (5 checks per second)
- Max Group Name Length: 50 characters
- Supported Symbols: All available in Market Watch
- Resource Usage: Minimal (<0.1% CPU)
- Memory Footprint: <1KB per chart
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5
- Global Variables enabled (default setting)
- AutoTrading enabled for indicator operation
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can I have multiple master charts? A: Each group can have only one master. Use different groups for multiple masters.
Q: What happens if I close the master chart? A: Follower charts remain on their current symbol until a new master is activated.
Q: Does it sync timeframes too? A: Currently syncs symbols only. Timeframe sync is planned for future versions.
Q: Can I use it with EAs running? A: Yes, the indicator doesn't interfere with Expert Advisors.
Q: Does it work across different MT5 terminals? A: No, synchronization works within a single terminal instance only.
Support & Updates
For support, bug reports, or feature requests, please contact through the MQL5 Market messaging system.